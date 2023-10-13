Nate Morris Addresses Liberty University CEO Summit

Kentucky entrepreneur and Morris Industries Founder joins top CEOs to discuss leadership and faith in their journeys to success

LYNCHBURG, Va., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty University today welcomed Nate Morris, Morris Industries Chairman and CEO, as a featured speaker at its CEO Summit 2023: Networking the Nations, where he discussed his success building a billion-dollar business. The annual event convenes prominent figures, top CEOs, and faith leaders from across the world.

This year's summit features keynote addresses from former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. Senator Rand Paul, Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison, former U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Linda McMahon, and Coca-Cola Consolidated Chairman and CEO J. Frank Harrison III.

Morris joined other leading CEOs for a discussion titled, "A View from the Top: CEO Faith in Practice," moderated by Dr. Dave Brat, Vice-Provost for Engagement and Public Relations at Liberty University, and America First Policy Institute Senior Policy Advisor Stacey Schieffelin.

"I am honored to be at Liberty University with over 500 CEOs for this year's summit," Morris said of the three-day event. "I am determined that between the business community taking part in this summit, the faith leaders from across the world, and the bright young students we have here with us today—we can accomplish anything."

Morris challenged the attendees to take his favorite piece of advice for entrepreneurs everywhere, "The one thing you can control is your mindset as an entrepreneur. My mother always told me that if you're thinking, you may as well be thinking big. It is one of the few things that are free." He credits this to much of his success in his career.

Morris has had a remarkable journey building businesses, including a billion-dollar publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange, that has earned him recognition as the first Kentuckian on Fortune Magazine's 40 Under 40 list. He also became the youngest inductee ever into the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame. Morris serves as the Entrepreneur in Residence at the University of Kentucky's Gatton College of Business and Economics in addition to various board positions.

About Morris Industries

Morris Industries is a Kentucky-based conglomerate that is reimagining the industrial economy. Morris Industries works to identify disruptive and innovative companies with unrealized growth potential, whose current ownership desires an exit strategy, requires capital, or needs an experienced management team to continue its growth. Morris Industries was founded on the belief that market-driven innovation can support conservation goals, drive profit, and equip businesses to solve society's biggest challenges.

