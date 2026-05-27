NatGasHub.com Launches Revolutionary Interactive Tariff Map Feature for North American Natural Gas Markets

New map-based tariff intelligence platform gives gas traders, schedulers, utilities, LNG facilities, and financial institutions instant cost visibility across pipelines, receipt points, and delivery locations.

HOUSTON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NatGasHub.com, a leading provider of automated natural gas operational data and workflow automation solutions, today announced the launch of its new interactive Tariff Map feature — a breakthrough visualization tool designed to modernize how the North American natural gas industry analyzes pipeline transportation costs and tariff structures.

The new map-driven platform enables users to instantly query tariff routes across interstate and intrastate pipelines in a visual interface that works similarly to modern consumer mapping applications. Users can analyze any pipe-to-pipe route, any receipt-to-delivery combination, and instantly calculate transportation costs before moving gas.

For decades, energy companies have relied on fragmented PDF tariffs, manual calculations, spreadsheets, and time-consuming pipeline website searches to estimate transportation costs. NatGasHub.com's new Tariff Map feature consolidates this process into one centralized platform that delivers immediate tariff clarity across hundreds of pipelines and utilities.

The platform allows users to apply their own custom prices, volumes, and foreign exchange assumptions directly within the map interface, helping commercial teams better understand transportation economics and eliminate unexpected invoice surprises.

The Tariff Map feature is powered by NatGasHub.com's automated tariff infrastructure, which standardizes tariff data across more than 215 pipelines and 490 utilities/LDCs throughout the United States and Canada. The system captures complex tariff structures including reservation charges, commodity fees, fuel, ACA charges, surcharges, mileage-based rates, and zone-to-zone pricing methodologies.

By transforming static tariff documents into an interactive visual experience, NatGasHub.com aims to help market participants make faster and more informed operational and commercial decisions in increasingly volatile natural gas markets.

In addition to the map interface, the broader gTARIFF platform automates daily tariff monitoring, tariff change detection, and integration into leading ETRM and gas scheduling systems. Companies can eliminate the manual hand-typing of tariff updates while improving operational accuracy and reducing reconciliation issues.

"The natural gas industry has historically lacked a modern, intuitive way to visualize transportation economics across pipeline networks," said Jay Bhatty, CEO of NatGasHub.com. "We wanted to build a solution that brings Google Maps-style simplicity to one of the industry's most complex and time-consuming operational challenges."

"The result is a platform that allows users to instantly understand transportation costs, evaluate routing options, and make smarter decisions before gas moves across the network."

The Tariff Map feature is now available through NatGasHub.com as part of its gTARIFF solution suite.

About NatGasHub.com

NatGasHub.com provides automated operational and commercial data solutions for the North American natural gas industry. Its products help traders, schedulers, utilities, LNG facilities, producers, financial institutions, and physical gas market participants automate workflows across hundreds of pipelines. Solutions include tariff automation, invoice automation, notices, scheduled quantities, capacity releases, storage data, transactional reporting, and other pipeline operational datasets delivered through APIs and enterprise integrations.

SOURCE NatGasHub.com