NatGold Digital Announces NATG Ready to Enter European Market

MIAMI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NatGold Digital Ltd. ("NatGold" or the "Company"), a pioneering digital gold mining company with a patent-pending process for sustainably unlocking the intrinsic value of in-ground gold resources through blockchain-based tokenization, today announced that NATG is ready for European market availability and will be accessible to eligible market participants across all 30 European Economic Area member states following acceptance of the filing of the NATG MiCA White Paper by the applicable European authority.

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"NATG was designed from the beginning as a globally relevant digital asset, and the international response to our pre-market reservation program reinforced that the NatGold model speaks to audiences well beyond any single country or market," said Andrés Fernández, CEO of NatGold Digital Ltd. "Readiness for European market availability represents an important next step in furthering global accessibility for the token and building broader, responsible market access across leading digital asset jurisdictions. We expect to announce NATG's European market date imminently."

MiCA, the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation, is the European Union's harmonized regulatory framework for crypto-assets. Under MiCA, admission to trading requires a crypto-asset white paper to be prepared, notified to the applicable authority, and published in accordance with the regulation. For NatGold, acceptance of the NATG MiCA White Paper represents an important step in aligning NATG with Europe's regulated digital asset market framework.

With NATG set to become accessible to eligible market participants across all 30 European Economic Area member states, the planned European availability marks a major step in NatGold's expansion beyond its previously announced planned U.S. exchange-based market introduction and into one of the world's most important digital asset markets, furthering global accessibility for the NATG token.

The expansion builds on the international interest demonstrated during NatGold's pre-market reservation program, which closed with 133,518 NATG reserved by 17,466 individuals across 162 countries, representing more than US$469 million in gross BIV-referenced reservation interest. This global participation provided an early indication of market interest in NatGold's digital mining model and its potential appeal as a digitally native, fiat-alternative store-of-value asset.

The date of NATG's European market availability will be announced separately. In accordance with applicable MiCA publication requirements, the NATG MiCA White Paper has been posted on NatGold's website, where it is publicly available for review.

Important MiCA Notice

The NATG MiCA White Paper has been filed in accordance with applicable requirements under Regulation (EU) 2023/1114. This document was notified to the Central Bank of Ireland on April 3, 2026, and published in accordance with Article 9 of MiCA on May 7, 2026. Acceptance of the filing does not constitute approval or endorsement of NATG by any competent authority, nor should it be interpreted as a recommendation or assessment of the merits of NATG.

About NatGold Digital Ltd.

NatGold Digital Ltd. is the global leader in digital gold mining and the architect and operator of a patent-pending, non-extractive platform designed to unlock the intrinsic value of technically verified in-ground gold resources that remain securely stored in Mother Nature's Vault. NatGold Tokens are structured to represent standardized unit interests in NatGold Certified Resources, disclosed under internationally recognized geological Technical Reports — without physical extraction, processing, or movement of gold. The result is a superior fiat money alternative designed to help lead a global monetary reformation.

For additional background, please visit NatGold.com or our official YouTube channel for videos and information about our digital mining ecosystem: youtube.com/@NatGold_Digital.

Contact:

[email protected]

The information in the above release has been prepared by NatGold Digital Ltd. ("NatGold") using its best efforts to realistically and factually present the information contained herein. However, subjective opinion, reliance on factors outside NatGold's control, and external information sources unavoidably mean that NatGold cannot warrant the information to be exhaustive, complete, or sufficient. The information provided herein is intended solely for general informational purposes and does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any shares or securities of NatGold or for the purchase or sale of any NatGold Tokens, nor is any information contained herein intended to be construed as making a recommendation, endorsement, or solicitation to engage in any investment strategy. NatGold Tokens are not intended to be "securities" in any jurisdiction, and NatGold makes no claim or representation related to the value of NatGold or NatGold Tokens. There are substantial risks associated with investing in development-stage digital assets and technology companies. Any such investment is speculative and involves a high degree of risk, including but not limited to loss of capital. An investment in the NatGold Tokens, or any other digital asset, may not be appropriate for everyone, and you should carefully consider the appropriate risks, your financial situation, risk tolerance, and investment goals before making any investment decisions. As a digital asset, NatGold Tokens are also subject to inherent risks related to blockchain technology, including but not limited to, regulatory uncertainty, market adoption, manipulation, volatility, and cyber security risks. Prospective purchasers should conduct their own due diligence and should consult with their respective financial, legal, tax, and/or other professional advisers.

SOURCE NatGold Digital Ltd.