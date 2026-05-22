NatGold Digital Completes NATG Tokenization Ecosystem Ahead of Planned Market Launch

High Ridge Trust engagement completes critical NATG custody layer

MIAMI, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NatGold Digital Ltd. ("NatGold" or the "Company"), a pioneering digital gold mining company with a patent-pending process for sustainably unlocking the intrinsic value of in-ground gold resources through its digital mining and blockchain-based tokenization platform, today announced completion of the core tokenization ecosystem required to support the planned market launch of the NatGold Token ("NATG"), marked by the engagement of High Ridge Trust to provide independent custody services for NATG.

"The core ecosystem is in place as we prepare for NATG's imminent launch," said Andrés Fernández, NatGold Digital CEO. Post this Not Gold. Not Bitcoin. The Natural Evolution of Both. Speed Speed

The completed ecosystem brings together the institutional components required to support NATG issuance, custody, and market participation. High Ridge Trust completes the custody layer of that ecosystem, serving as an independent third-party custodian and providing regulated, segregated cold-wallet infrastructure and institutional-grade safeguards for the protection and administration of NATG token holdings. High Ridge Trust is a Nevada-chartered qualified custodian built exclusively for institutional digital asset custody.

"With this final engagement, the core ecosystem is now in place as we prepare for NATG's imminent launch," said Andrés Fernández, CEO of NatGold Digital Ltd. "We chose to engage an independent, qualified custodian because the token's custody should reflect the same integrity and rigor as the asset it represents. By placing NATG in segregated cold-storage custody with High Ridge Trust, we are adding an independent layer of institutional control and providing clearer assurance that token holdings are safeguarded outside exchange or issuer wallets."

NatGold's digital mining model is designed to tokenize qualifying in-ground gold resources that remain securely stored in Mother Nature's Vault. Under the Company's process, independently verified gold resources are subject to technical, legal, and compliance review before recognition as NatGold Certified Resources and made eligible for tokenization. The High Ridge Trust engagement further reinforces NatGold's focus on building a token infrastructure designed to support ownership transparency, custody integrity, and long-term market confidence.

"NatGold's approach to tokenizing in-ground gold resources deserves custody that matches the ambition of the asset," said Karen J. Wendel, President of High Ridge Trust. "High Ridge Trust is the coldest place on earth for institutional digital assets, and we are pleased to bring that elevated standard of safekeeping, segregation, and control to the NATG ecosystem."

About NatGold Digital Ltd.

NatGold Digital Ltd. is the global leader in digital gold mining and the architect and operator of a patent-pending, non-extractive platform designed to unlock the intrinsic value of technically verified in-ground gold resources that remain securely stored in Mother Nature's Vault. NatGold Tokens are structured to represent standardized unit interests in NatGold Certified Resources, disclosed under internationally recognized geological Technical Reports — without physical extraction, processing, or movement of gold. The result is a superior fiat money alternative designed to help lead a global monetary reformation.

For additional background, please visit NatGold.com or our official YouTube channel for videos and information about our digital mining ecosystem: youtube.com/@NatGold_Digital.

About High Ridge Trust

High Ridge Trust is a Nevada-chartered qualified custodian built exclusively for institutional digital asset custody. The company combines rigorous regulatory infrastructure with an integrated liquidity ecosystem, giving institutions a single platform to secure, manage, and grow digital assets with confidence.

Learn more at HighRidgeTrust.com.

Contact:

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The information in the above release has been prepared by NatGold Digital Ltd. ("NatGold") using its best efforts to realistically and factually present the information contained herein. However, subjective opinion, reliance on factors outside NatGold's control, and external information sources unavoidably mean that NatGold cannot warrant the information to be exhaustive, complete, or sufficient. The information provided herein is intended solely for general informational purposes and does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any shares or securities of NatGold or for the purchase or sale of any NatGold Tokens, nor is any information contained herein intended to be construed as making a recommendation, endorsement, or solicitation to engage in any investment strategy. NatGold Tokens are not intended to be "securities" in any jurisdiction, and NatGold makes no claim or representation related to the value of NatGold or NatGold Tokens. There are substantial risks associated with investing in development-stage digital assets and technology companies. Any such investment is speculative and involves a high degree of risk, including but not limited to loss of capital. An investment in the NatGold Tokens, or any other digital asset, may not be appropriate for everyone, and you should carefully consider the appropriate risks, your financial situation, risk tolerance, and investment goals before making any investment decisions. As a digital asset, NatGold Tokens are also subject to inherent risks related to blockchain technology, including but not limited to, regulatory uncertainty, market adoption, manipulation, volatility, and cyber security risks. Prospective purchasers should conduct their own due diligence and should consult with their respective financial, legal, tax, and/or other professional advisers.

SOURCE NatGold Digital Ltd.