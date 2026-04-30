NatGold Digital Establishes Kraken as Initial U.S. Trading Platform for NatGold Tokens

US$469M+ in Pre-Market Demand to Be Managed Through Dedicated Reservation Holder Conversion Platform

MIAMI, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NatGold Digital Ltd. ("NatGold" or the "Company"), a pioneering digital mining company with a patent-pending process for sustainably unlocking the intrinsic value of in-ground gold resources through blockchain-based tokenization, today announced that NatGold Tokens ("NATG") are expected to commence trading on Kraken, one of the world's leading and longest-operating digital asset exchanges, subject to completion of standard listing diligence and final onboarding procedures.

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Founded in 2011, Kraken is among the longest-standing digital asset exchanges globally, trusted by millions of institutions, professional traders and consumers. Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, making it a significant initial trading platform for NATG as NatGold prepares to enter the U.S. digital asset market.

NatGold has entered an agreement with Kraken through its subsidiary, NatGold Integrity Vault LLC, covering the anticipated listing of NATG. The relationship represents an important step in NatGold's planned market launch, with Kraken's asset listings roadmap identifying NATG among tokens launching soon on Kraken (kraken.com/listings).

"Establishing Kraken as our initial U.S. trading platform is a major step in NatGold's planned market launch," said Andrés Fernández, CEO of NatGold Digital. "Kraken's scale, operating history, and reputation for compliance and security align with the disciplined approach we are taking to the launch of NATG. At the same time, the scale of pre-market reservation demand requires a carefully managed conversion process and dedicated platform for eligible reservation holders before broader exchange-based trading begins. After years of development, our priority is not simply to launch quickly, but to launch properly."

The planned Kraken launch follows the close of NatGold's pre-market token reservation program, which, as announced on February 25, 2026, recorded more than US$469 million in gross reservation interest, representing 133,518 NatGold Tokens reserved by 17,466 participants across 162 countries. The scale and global breadth of these results provide a strong indication of early market interest in NatGold's digital mining model and establish a meaningful foundation of prospective participation as the Company advances toward the anticipated commencement of NATG trading on Kraken.

Prior to initiating broader exchange-based trading with Kraken, NatGold will complete a dedicated pre-market conversion process for eligible reservation holders. The customized platform is being developed to support an orderly transition from reservation demand to token ownership, with an emphasis on accessibility, security, and user experience.

During the pre-market conversion period, NatGold will make an initial tranche of 25,000 NATG available, including priority access for eligible reservation holders, NatGold shareholders, and members of the Angel President's List, which has been allocated a reserved tranche of 1,000 NATG. The Angel President's List consists of premium subscribers from Angel Publishing, an affiliate of 78X, the firm engaged to support NatGold's pre-market token allocation program.

Following completion of the dedicated pre-market conversion process, NATG will become available for trading on Kraken, with pricing determined by market dynamics. Timing and procedures for the pre-market conversion process and commencement of exchange-based trading will be announced separately.

"Establishing Kraken as our initial U.S. trading platform is an important milestone, as part of a larger strategy to expand digital mining across demand, supply, and global market access," added Mr. Fernández. "NatGold is being built as a long-term digital mining platform, guided by integrity, transparency, and a commitment to creating durable value for NATG users and ecosystem participants."

About NatGold Digital Ltd.

NatGold Digital Ltd. is the global leader in digital gold mining and the architect and operator of a patent-pending, non-extractive platform designed to unlock the intrinsic value of certified in-ground gold resources that remain securely stored in Mother Nature's Vault. NatGold Tokens are structured to represent standardized unit interests in NatGold Certified Resources, disclosed under internationally recognized geological Technical Reports — without physical extraction, processing, or movement of gold. The result is a superior fiat money alternative designed to help lead a global monetary reformation.

For additional background, please visit NatGold.com or our official YouTube channel for videos and information about our digital mining ecosystem: youtube.com/@NatGold_Digital.

About Kraken

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms globally. Kraken clients trade more than 600 digital assets, traditional assets such as U.S. futures and U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, and 9 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD. Trusted by millions of institutions, professional traders and consumers, Kraken is one of the fastest, most liquid and performant trading platforms available.

Kraken's suite of products and services includes the Kraken App, Kraken Pro, the Krak App, Kraken Institutional, Kraken's onchain offerings and the Ninja Trader retail trading platform. Across these offerings, clients can buy, sell, stake, earn rewards, send and receive assets, custody holdings, and access advanced trading, derivatives, and portfolio management tools.

Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and it was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves. It complies with regulations and laws applicable to its business, while actively protecting client privacy and maintaining the highest security standards. For more information about Kraken, please visit kraken.com.

Contact:

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The information in the above release has been prepared by NatGold Digital Ltd. ("NatGold") using its best efforts to realistically and factually present the information contained herein. However, subjective opinion, reliance on factors outside NatGold's control, and external information sources unavoidably mean that NatGold cannot warrant the information to be exhaustive, complete, or sufficient. The information provided herein is intended solely for general informational purposes and does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any shares or securities of NatGold or for the purchase or sale of any NatGold Tokens, nor is any information contained herein intended to be construed as making a recommendation, endorsement, or solicitation to engage in any investment strategy. NatGold Tokens are not intended to be "securities" in any jurisdiction, and NatGold makes no claim or representation related to the value of NatGold or NatGold Tokens. There are substantial risks associated with investing in development-stage digital assets and technology companies. Any such investment is speculative and involves a high degree of risk, including but not limited to loss of capital. An investment in the NatGold Tokens, or any other digital asset, may not be appropriate for everyone, and you should carefully consider the appropriate risks, your financial situation, risk tolerance, and investment goals before making any investment decisions. As a digital asset, NatGold Tokens are also subject to inherent risks related to blockchain technology, including but not limited to, regulatory uncertainty, market adoption, manipulation, volatility, and cyber security risks. Prospective purchasers should conduct their own due diligence and should consult with their respective financial, legal, tax, and/or other professional advisers.

SOURCE NatGold Digital Ltd.