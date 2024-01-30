Nathan Johnson, Co-CEO of TruConnect, Joins CTIA's Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruConnect, the fastest-growing premium low-cost wireless service provider in the U.S., announced today the appointment of Nathan Johnson, Co-CEO, to CTIA's Board of Directors.

Johnson brings over 20 years of experience in the Telecommunications industry and has successfully led TruConnect for the past 15 years. His keen understanding of the evolving telecommunications landscape provides valuable insight and perspective into CTIA's mission to advance the wireless industry.

Under Johnson's leadership, TruConnect has provided millions of people with internet and wireless services through the Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Programs. His experience in dealing with complex telecommunications challenges and knowledge of government programs make him an asset to the board, especially considering CTIA's focus on promoting innovative wireless policies.

"CTIA and TruConnect have long shared similar visions," said Johnson. "This partnership allows for greater collaboration in working towards more sound policy and wireless innovation."

About TruConnect

TruConnect is the fastest-growing premium low-cost wireless service provider in the U.S., expanding the availability of wireless and internet service plans and low-cost devices through Lifeline and the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to all eligible Americans. TruConnect is mission-driven, transforming how people connect to the world and helping more Americans access critical resources while staying connected to family and friends. With no-contract plans for voice, text, and data and easy-to-use devices like handsets, tablets, and hotspots, TruConnect is bridging the digital device and connecting millions of Americans who have been overlooked and underserved by traditional providers.

