Nathan Johnson Promoted to Executive Director of Marketing & Communications

Turning Point with David Jeremiah Continues to Grow with Appointment of New VP

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Point with David Jeremiah has appointed Nathan Johnson to the new role of Executive Director of Marketing & Communications. Mr. Johnson has been with Turning Point for 23 years and has grown with the organization having worked in, and managed, several teams. This appointment is well-deserved and reflects Mr. Johnson's proven leadership, faithful service, and deep commitment to the mission of Turning Point.

Nathan Johnson, Executive Director of Marketing & Communications at Turing Point Ministries w/ David Jeremiah

"By aligning the Marketing & Communication departments under one unified vision we are better able to steward our message with greater clarity, consistency, and effectiveness. I am excited for this strategic step forward and growth for our teams," said David Michael Jeremiah, president and CEO of Turning Point with David Jeremiah.

Chief Creative Officer Paul Joiner echoed David Michael's thoughts by adding, "As Turning Point continues to grow and reach people across the nation and around the world, the way we communicate our message has never been more important. In this season of continued expansion, ensuring how we present Turning Point reflects both the excellence of our ministry and the eternal significance of our mission. Nathan has earned the respect and trust of colleagues across the organization through his consistency, collaborative spirit, and servant leadership."

In this expanded executive role, Mr. Johnson will provide strategic vision and leadership for all marketing and communication efforts—strengthening the brand, aligning messaging across departments, and ensuring excellence, clarity, and unity in how we communicate our mission, values, and impact to both internal and external audiences. Having spent two decades growing alongside the organization—gaining broad experience, deep institutional knowledge, and a strong understanding of how each part of the ministry works together—Mr. Johnson is poised to take the next steps in helping lead the ministry forward.

"I'm an example of the growth that is possible here at Turning Point," Mr. Johnson stated when his promotion was announced at a company wide meeting. "'Work hard, be kind and great things will happen,' is my motto. I'm excited to be a part of taking the Gospel to a world in need of Jesus," he concluded.

Turing Point with David Jeremiah is the broadcast ministry of Dr. David Jeremiah, renowned Bible teacher, New York Times bestselling author, and pastor. With over forty years of ministry, his teaching has led to the creation of programming such as ProphecyExplained, BibleStrong.org, Airship Genesis, PassagesTV, Why the Nativity?, PerhapsToday, and The Coming Golden Age to name a few.

About Turning Point

Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as Dr. David Jeremiah's broadcast ministry to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. More than four decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazines, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization wholly supported by patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

