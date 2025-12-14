A Heartfelt Condolence

A Statement from Dr. David Jeremiah on the Violence that Occurred this Weekend

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with a heavy heart that we extend our condolences, sympathy & prayers to the families affected by the terroristic event at Bondi Beach in Australia and the mass shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island. No family should have to endure this kind of pain and trauma. That these horrific events have occurred so close to Christmas, a time of joy, hope, and peace makes it even harder.

At times like this, words can seem hollow, and even well-meaning statements can appear to be empty platitudes, but I believe every word spoken by Jesus holds immense truth. In His Sermon on the Mount, He said, "Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted." So that is my prayer for the families and communities of Brown University and Bondi Beach.

May the God of all comfort sustain you today and, in the days, ahead. It will not be easy, and the heartache will still be felt, but I know God will be with us as. As we enter the third Sunday of Advent, and the start of Hanukkah, may the miracle of these blessed seasons and the hope, joy, and promise they instill in our hearts anchor us to our Savior who came once and is coming again to restore all things.

Dr. David Jeremiah is a renowned Bible teacher, New York Times bestselling author, and founder/host of Turning Point Broadcast Ministry. With over forty years of ministry, his teaching has led to the creation of programming such as ProphecyExplained, BibleStrong.org, Airship Genesis, PassagesTV, Why the Nativity?, PerhapsToday, and The Coming Golden Age to name a few.

About Turning Point

Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as Dr. David Jeremiah's broadcast ministry to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. More than four decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazines, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization wholly supported by patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

