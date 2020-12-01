Natick, MA upgrades contactless parking payments with Passport Parking

NATICK, Mass., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Town of Natick announces its partnership with Passport, the transportation software company that provides contactless payment options to cities and their parkers. Passport Parking, Passport's digital parking application launching in the Town, is a cashless alternative to paying at a meter or paystation.

The app, powered by the Passport Operating System, allows users to safely manage and extend sessions remotely without the need to use coins or to touch parking hardware. To begin a session, users can follow these simple steps:

Download the free Passport Parking app from the App Store or Google Play Create an account with an email address or phone number Enter license plate number and duration of stay

"Passport's technology is widely used in the Massachusetts area and the app is extremely user-friendly," said Police Chief James Hicks. "With this partnership, we can take the steps to futureproof our operations and our residents and visitors can safely and conveniently manage their parking wherever they are in the Town."

The Town chose Passport over other providers for its innovative reputation in the area and for the app's ease of use. With the Passport Operating System in place, Natick can experience a single back office to manage parking rules, rates and restrictions for its streets and sidewalks. The Town was additionally able to speed up the procurement process through the MAPC (Massachusetts Area Planning Council) and implement Passport's technology in an efficient and effective manner.

"Passport is the top mobile payment provider in Massachusetts, serving over 30 municipalities throughout the state including Boston, Chelsea, Cambridge and Wellesley," said Mollie Bolin, Passport sales executive. "We are proud to serve Natick and to provide the community with a safe and convenient payment method for parking."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

Passport sets cities in motion, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is a transportation software company, delivering the operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks. With Passport, city leaders increase convenience, efficiency and compliance today and tomorrow. Trusted by over 1,000 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami, Passport is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, and was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

