National Abortion Federation honors PPMW Chief Medical Officer Dr. Serina Floyd as an unsung hero of reproductive health

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 1,000 people recently gathered to attend the National Abortion Federation 's annual awards ceremony, where Chief Medical Officer Dr. Serina Floyd of Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC (PPMW), was honored with the C. Lalor Burdick Award for "unsung heroes in reproductive health and rights."

"It is impossible to overstate the impact Dr. Floyd's work and words have had," shared PPMW Associate Vice President for Strategic Initiatives, Planning, and Governance Lena Beth Schneider, during the ceremony.

In addition to being a board-certified OB/GYN and chief medical officer at PPMW, Dr. Floyd is a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists , where she chairs the Committee on Advancing Health Equity in Obstetric and Gynecologic Health Care and co-chairs the Abortion Access and Training Expert Work Group. She also chairs Planned Parenthood Federation of America's National Medical Committee. She is a fellow of Physicians for Reproductive Health and a member of the Society of Family Planning .

Under Dr. Floyd's leadership as chief medical officer, PPMW has expanded its services to include primary care, gender-affirming hormone therapy, and telehealth care, and has continually worked to support the patient experience. Dr. Floyd is also known nationally for her media interviews, remarks, and testimony on abortion access and health equity. Earlier this year, she offered expert insight at a Senate briefing on the state of abortion access in the U.S.

After being presented with the C. Lalor Burdick Award, Dr. Floyd shared, "This work is not just my profession, but it is my passion, as those who know me well can attest. It is a calling that for me has no substitute."

She also emphasized, "I want to lift up and thank my patients — the people for whom I am here, the people for whom I do this work, the people who continue to keep me going, even when this work is the most challenging." It was a fitting reminder from a provider who centers patient needs in all she does.

Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC (PPMW) provides high-quality, affordable health care, including sexual and reproductive health care; promotes education programs that empower all individuals to make informed health decisions; and advocates for reproductive rights and health equity for all. PPMW is the oldest and largest provider of family planning services in Metropolitan Washington, serving Washington, DC; Montgomery and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; and Northern Virginia.

