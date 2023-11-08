National Adoption Month: Top 5 Lessons for Foster or Adoptive Parents

News provided by

Wayfinder Family Services

08 Nov, 2023, 11:43 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebeca and her husband, Lee, fostered and adopted two children through Wayfinder Family Services. These are their tips for current and prospective foster or adoptive parents:

Continue Reading
In honor of National Adoption Month, Rebeca and Lee want to share what they learned on their foster and adoption journey with other families.
In honor of National Adoption Month, Rebeca and Lee want to share what they learned on their foster and adoption journey with other families.

  1. If you are fostering or adopting siblings, see them as individuals instead of as a set. Get to know what each of them needs.

  2. Follow former foster youth and adoptees on social media to understand their experience, what helped them and what did not. Follow social media accounts of foster families who prioritize reunification as the goal.

  3. Be respectful of the children's biological parents. We don't know the parents' stories or how they grew up. Generational trauma is very hard to get over.

  4. In a relationship between adults, you don't say "I love you" the day after you meet someone. To expect children to call you "mom" or "dad" before they are ready is disrespectful to the kids. It should be their choice.

  5. Work with a reputable organization like Wayfinder Family Services. We get emotional about our Wayfinder case workers. It's incredible the work they do for the kids and families. It's beyond expectations. It's been absolutely an amazing experience."

Read more about Rebeca and Lee's journey.

About Wayfinder Family Services

Wayfinder Family Services is the place to turn for people facing the greatest challenges. The organization provides expert, individualized support and services to children, youth, adults and families—from people with vision loss and developmental disabilities to children in need of temporary shelter, foster care and adoption.

SOURCE Wayfinder Family Services

Also from this source

Wayfinder Family Services Appoints Jay Allen as President and Chief Executive Officer

Wayfinder Family Services Appoints Jay Allen as President and Chief Executive Officer

Wayfinder Family Services' board of directors has appointed Jay Allen as president and chief executive officer of the organization. Allen will assume ...
Innovative Program for Parents of Newborns with Disabilities

Innovative Program for Parents of Newborns with Disabilities

For parents whose child has been born prematurely or with medical complications, figuring out which services the child needs and who provides these...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Children

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.