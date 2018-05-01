National Alliance for Hispanic Health joins NIH in launching the All of Us Research Program with Event in Pasco, WA

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) on May 6, 2018 is opening national enrollment for the All of Us Research Program—an ambitious effort to advance individualized prevention, treatment and care for people of all backgrounds. People ages 18 and older, regardless of health status, will be able to enroll. The official launch date will be marked by community events in cities across the country as well as an online event that will include live broadcasts from the Pasco, WA celebration.

"The time is now to transform how we conduct research—with participants as partners—to shed new light on how to stay healthy and manage disease in more personalized ways. This is what we can accomplish through All of Us," said NIH Director Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D.

Precision medicine is an emerging approach to disease treatment and prevention that considers differences in people's lifestyles, environments and biological makeup, including genes. By partnering with 1 million diverse people who share information about themselves over many years, the All of Us Research Program will enable research to more precisely prevent and treat a variety of health conditions.

"All of us are unique, but today we live mostly in an era of 'one-size-fits-all' medicine," said Eric Dishman, director of the All of Us Research Program. "I'm alive today because of precision medicine and I think everyone deserves that same opportunity no matter the color of your skin, your economic status, your age or your sex or gender. In other words, it will truly take all of us."

All of Us seeks to transform the relationship between researchers and participants, bringing them together as partners to inform the program's directions, goals and responsible return of research information. Participants will be able to access their own health information, summary data about the entire participant community and information about studies and findings that come from All of Us.

"The future of medicine will be treatment and prevention tailored to the individual. But that future will only be realized if more people in this country are a part of our national science base. It is the diversity of our individual health experiences that will drive the next great breakthroughs in science and health. That is why we are proud to be one of the cities hosting the national launch of All of Us,' said Jim Davis, MBA, MPH, Chief Executive Officer of Tri-Cities Community Health (TCCH)

To learn more about the program, please visit JoinAllofUs.org/juntos. People also may take part in social media (#JoinAllofUs) or tune in at https://Launch.JoinAllofUs.org to watch speakers across the country, including Pasco, Washington, talk about precision medicine and the power of volunteering for research.

Editor's Note: The Pasco Cinco de Mayo Family Health and Wellness Fair will be held Sunday, May 6, 2018 from 12:00pm to 5:00pm at the Pasco Farmer's Market at the corner of West Lewis Street and South 3rd Avenue in Pasco, WA. The event will include an All of Us town hall broadcast online from 1pm to 2pm and a range of family sports and fun activities, free health screenings, farmers market and healthy cooking demonstrations, art experience, and community resources from over 30 exhibitors as well as music and demonstrations from the event stage.

"All of Us" is a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS).

