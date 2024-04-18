National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research Launches AlliBot: An AI Knowledge Bot for Risk & Insurance Professionals

AUSTIN, Texas, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research is thrilled to announce the launch of AlliBot, the Artificial Intelligence Knowledge Bot built exclusively for the risk and insurance professional.

AlliBot is a knowledge bot developed with The National Alliance's industry-renowned curriculum and publications. Alli also has access to the most often used ISO forms not available online and therefore not accessible within other AI technologies such as ChatGPT. AlliBot is closely monitored by Academic Directors, who are tenured professionals in their field and who actively coach AlliBot to improve the accuracy of the responses the system generates.

The National Alliance understands the nuances and needs for different learning and studying styles. This lead AlliBot, an artificial intelligent knowledge partner designed to elevate the professional development experience for every member.

One of the key use cases for AlliBot is its ability to assist risk and insurance professionals in navigating intricate insurance policies, coverage scenarios, and other prompts:

Ask clarifying questions about CIC, CRM, CISR, CSRM, and CPRM curriculum

Ask to provide quiz questions to help prep for designation exams/CE exams

Ask to give practical, real-world examples of concepts covered in the curriculum

Ask to expand upon concepts covered in the curriculum in greater detail

Ask to explain why certain coverages are important to your insureds

"AlliBot isn't just a new digital tool; it's a knowledge partner for risk and insurance professionals," added Mitch Dunford, CMO. "We believe that by harnessing the power of AI and combining it with our deep industry knowledge, we can revolutionize the way insurance professionals learn, collaborate, and succeed in today's dynamic market."

AlliBot is exclusively available to dues-paid members of the National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, reaffirming the organization's commitment to supporting the ongoing professional development and success of its members. Future versions of AlliBot may be made available to the entire risk &and insurance industries.

For more information, visit https://www.scic.com/alli-bot/. Members can access AlliBot directly through their National Alliance Profile at www.scic.com.

About The National Alliance:

Established in 1969 and recognized as a premier resource for insurance education, The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research Academy is a 501(c)(3) organization offering comprehensive training, designations, and continuing education programs in risk management and insurance.

