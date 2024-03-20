Own Your Potential: The National Alliance Launches Exclusive 8-Week Coaching Program for Experienced Insurance Producers

AUSTIN, Texas, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research proudly announces an exclusive 8-week online coaching program, set to run from April 22 to June 10, 2024. Designed specifically for seasoned insurance producers, this program aims to rejuvenate those facing professional burnout. The coaching program also focuses on enhancing modern sales tools and techniques, expanding knowledge, and fostering a growth mindset critical for thriving in the fast-paced continually evolving insurance industry.

Reinvigorate Your Career Through:

Eight Weeks of Online Group Coaching: Participants will embark on a refreshing journey with a series of weekly sessions, each designed to energize and enhance confidence, proficiency, and performance in insurance sales.

Participants will embark on a refreshing journey with a series of weekly sessions, each designed to energize and enhance confidence, proficiency, and performance in insurance sales. One-on-One Online Sales Coaching : Private one-on-one coaching offers a unique chance for personal growth through a 50-minute session of personalized coaching with Meg McKeen , CIC, whose expertise, and insight are invaluable resources for addressing individual challenges and ambitions.

: Private one-on-one coaching offers a unique chance for personal growth through a 50-minute session of personalized coaching with , CIC, whose expertise, and insight are invaluable resources for addressing individual challenges and ambitions. Online Peer Collaboration: Leveraging The National Alliance Online Community Platform, participants can engage in productive exchanges, deriving real-time feedback and support from peers. This environment fosters a collaborative spirit, encouraging the sharing of ideas, experiences.

16-Hours Over 8-Weeks Focusing On:

Week 1: Success- On Your Terms

Week 2: Your Sales Process: Value-Based Sales + Knowing Your Worth

Week 3: High Highs, Low Lows: Working with Uncertainty in Insurance Sales

Week 4: Time + Activity Management: Protecting Your Bandwidth

Week 5: Navigating Interpersonal Relationships

Week 6: Your Healthy Book of Business

Week 7: OPEN SESSION

Week 8: Goals Setting & Managing Expectations.

Reflecting on the program's transformative impact seasoned Producer, Scott Stricklin, CIC, CRM, shares, "I'm grateful for making the investment, it's been well worth it, plus just meeting a lot of great people that I've never met before, and just having a forum to share ideas and successes and failures and trying to learn from it, has been encouraging. And for someone who's been in it like me, you always have to keep evolving. I'm an old dog, but I can still learn some new tricks."

A Unique Opportunity for Seasoned Professionals

Designed for active insurance producers with at least three years of experience seeking rejuvenation and growth, this program, led by the accomplished producer coach Meg McKeen, CIC, offers a holistic approach to refining sales skills and fostering meaningful relationships, both professionally and personally. With availability limited to 12 experienced professionals, interested candidates are encouraged to secure their spot promptly at https://www.scic.com/dynamics-producer-coaching/ .

About The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research

Founded in 1969, The National Alliance stands as a beacon of excellence in insurance education. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, it provides comprehensive educational programs, designations, and ongoing learning opportunities in the fields of risk management and insurance, setting the standard for industry education.

Media Contact:

Jeff Buck

Digital Content Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 512-349-6141

SOURCE The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research