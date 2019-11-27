National Asset Services Delivers Financing Source for California Senior Assisted Living Property

VACAVILLE, Calif., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Asset Services (NAS), one of the Country's leading commercial real estate management companies and specialists in providing loan maturity solutions, has successfully delivered a lending source to investors in Paramount House Senior Living in Vacaville, CA.

NAS executives successfully secured Housing and Urban Development (HUD) financing with favorable rates on behalf of the property's ownership. The HUD financing was the latest positive result in a two-year, multi-phase plan that included strategic marketing efforts to increase occupancy and optimize operating expenses, while providing superior resident services. These efforts enabled investors to secure a bridge loan to satisfy loan maturity requirements in 2017. The infusion of capital from HUD now enables NAS executives and property investors to focus on long-term property and investment strategies.

"Despite challenging circumstances, we were pleased to forge a pathway on which our clients could continue as investors in the property," commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of National Asset Services. "We have a strong reputation for developing strategies that maximize favorable outcomes for investors."

Built in 2004, Paramount House Senior Living is a one-story, 56,700 square-foot facility that provides assisted living and memory care services for up to 87 residents. NAS has been the asset management company for the property since 2014.

About National Asset Services (NAS)

Since 2008, NAS has served 2,495 investment clients and has established an impressive track record for investment property management. The track record includes generating over $535 million in cash distributions to property investors and managing a commercial real estate portfolio of 164 diverse commercial properties, comprised of 24.2 million square feet, in 29 states. The overall value of NAS' managed portfolio in the company's 11-year history, totals $3.28 billion.

NAS manages a wide range of diverse commercial real estate: Office, medical office, multifamily, retail, student housing, assisted living and industrial flex properties. The company manages solely owned and multi-owner properties. NAS offers a wide range of asset management capabilities. They include: Property management; project management; lease administration; acquisition and disposition services; real estate strategy analysis; long-range business objectives; monitoring changing market conditions; investor relations; real estate and investor accounting; loan modification and workout solutions; exit and hold strategies; leasing & marketing; tenant retention plans; research studies; site selections; feasibility studies; insurance risk management; capital improvement planning and tracking; property tax appeal services and cost segregation services.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, NAS operates regional offices in Orlando, FL and Austin, Texas.

About NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS)

NAS Investment Solutions was established to leverage National Asset Services' vast experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry.

For more information about National Asset Services and NAS Investment Solutions, visit nasassets.com or nasinvestmentsolutions.com

