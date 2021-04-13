National Asset Services Delivers Over 225% Cumulative Return for Investors in Denton Multifamily Property

DENTON, Texas, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Asset Services (NAS), one of the Country's leading commercial real estate companies, successfully delivered a buyer for Cooper Glen Apartments in Denton, TX on behalf of property investors in the 202,276 square foot, 240-unit complex.

The sale of Cooper Glen resulted in a return of over 225% of the initial investment for property ownership. The NAS team leveraged its vast resources while working in tandem with Accolade Property Management to achieve year over year NOI growth with little delinquency. An above-market-occupancy-rate of over 90%, was also maintained, despite the tragic impact of COVID-19 on the marketplace.

In Spring 2018, The NAS executive team began working with Accolade Property Management to execute an aggressive, multi-faceted, marketing and operations strategy to squarely prepare the asset for sale.

"Our ability to create a strategic plan for each asset increases and enhances its market position. These strategies made the possibility of finding a buyer for this asset, in a year of unprecedented uncertainty caused by the pandemic, a reality," commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of National Asset Services and NAS Investment Solutions. "The end result was an excellent return for our clients invested in Cooper Glen Apartments."

Built in 1996, Cooper Glen Apartments is an apartment community located near the University of North Texas and Texas Women's University. The property offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom garden style apartment homes with many interior conveniences such as washer / dryer connections, designer accent walls and amenities such as gated entry, fitness center and a swimming pool.

About National Asset Services (NAS)

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, NAS manages a wide range of diverse commercial real estate: Office, medical office, multifamily, retail, student housing, assisted living and industrial flex properties. The company manages sole-owner and multi-owner properties. NAS offers a wide range of asset management capabilities. They include: Property management; project management; lease administration; acquisition and disposition services; real estate strategy analysis; long-range business objectives; monitoring changing market conditions; investor relations; real estate and investor accounting; loan modification and workout solutions; exit and hold strategies; leasing & marketing; tenant retention plans; research studies; site selections; feasibility studies; insurance risk management; capital improvement planning and tracking; property tax appeal services and cost segregation services.

About NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS)

NAS Investment Solutions was established to leverage National Asset Services' vast experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring, and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry. The company is differentiated from other property investment sponsors by:

Investing in the property alongside investor clients

Managing the sponsored investment through National Asset Services, making the company accountable throughout the entire hold period.

Maintaining high acquisition standards and executing an exhaustive, transparent due diligence process

Thoroughly vetting potential property investments, utilizing professionals that have extensive experience in acquiring and managing real estate

A proven track record of closing properties on time

Ensuring investment properties are 1031 exchange eligible and qualify for self-directed IRAs

For more information about National Asset Services and NAS Investment Solutions, visit nasassets.com or nasinvestmentsolutions.com

