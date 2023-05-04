National Asset Services Named Asset Manager for Long Beach Shopping Center

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Asset Services (NAS), one of the Country's leading commercial real estate companies has assumed asset management of Wrigley Marketplace, a 130,272 square foot grocery-anchored shopping center in the heart of Long Beach at the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Willow Street.

Shadow-anchored by Albertson's and CVS Pharmacy, the shopping center is 100% occupied and features a diverse tenant mix of twenty national and local tenants including Carl's Jr, Jamba Juice, Papa John's Pizza, Rent-A-Center, Rainbow Shops, Sally Beauty Supply, Starbucks, and Wells Fargo.

"NAS is strategically positioned well in the Long Beach market with extensive resources to effectively manage and market Wrigley Marketplace," commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of National Asset Services." "We look forward to delivering excellent service to our investment clients while providing a quality shopping experience to shopping center customers."

Since 2008, NAS has served 2,594 investment clients and has established an impressive track record for investment property management. NAS' performance record includes generating over $650 million in cash distributions to property investors and managing a commercial real estate portfolio of 183 diverse commercial properties, comprised of 25 million square feet, in 31 states. The overall value of NAS' managed portfolio in the company's 13-year history, totals over $3.34 billion. Visit nasassets.com for more information.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, NAS manages a wide range of diverse commercial real estate: Office, medical office, multifamily, retail, student housing, assisted living and industrial flex properties. The company manages solely owned and multi-owner properties. NAS offers a wide range of asset management capabilities. They include: Property management; project management; lease administration; acquisition and disposition services; real estate strategy analysis; long-range business objectives; monitoring changing market conditions; investor relations; real estate and investor accounting; loan modification and workout solutions; exit and hold strategies; leasing & marketing; tenant retention plans; research studies; site selections; feasibility studies; insurance risk management; capital improvement planning and tracking; property tax appeal services and cost segregation services.

About NAS Investment Solutions

NAS Investment Solutions was established to leverage National Asset Services' vast experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring, and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry. The company is known nationwide for its investing sponsorship of high-quality passive investment properties with reliable yield performance.

