National Association of Black County Officials President, Miami-Dade Commissioner Kionne McGhee, Extends Warm Welcome to Fulton County DA Fani Willis, Journalist Roland Martin, and Esteemed Guests at Leadership Summit & Retreat

The National Association of Black County Officials (NABCO) held their 2024 Leadership Summit & Retreat at the InterContinental Miami from April 25-27, 2024. This empowering event facilitated networking, knowledge sharing, and strategic advocacy for African-American elected and appointed county officials nationwide.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Kionne McGhee, NABCO President closed the night with a panel discussion with Fulton-County District Attorney Fani Willis who engaged attendees on law, the importance of Historically Black Colleges and Universities and mentorship. The event, Cocktails & Conversation, was held outdoor and was a panel discussion featuring journalist Roland Martin; Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis; and Cook County Commissioner Stanley Moore, NABCO Vice-President.

Renowned guest speakers, including Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis; journalists Jeff Johnson and Roland Martin; US Congresswoman Frederica Wilson; Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava; Executive Director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition Desmond Meade; and others, brought strategies for meaningful change.

The Summit & Retreat featured dynamic sessions and networking opportunities, allowing attendees to connect with industry leaders and peers to drive positive change in their communities. The event culminated with a celebration to honor Black trailblazers for their contributions to communities.

"This event served as a testament to our unwavering dedication to empowering Black county officials and amplifying their voices in the decision-making process. By convening in Miami, we not only fostered a supportive environment for collaboration and growth but also symbolized our collective resolve to drive meaningful change and representation within our communities. Together, we forged a path towards a future where every voice is heard, every perspective valued, and every opportunity realized," said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee, President of NABCO.

Key highlights included thought-provoking discussions on leadership and advocacy, emphasizing the pivotal role of Black leadership in shaping politics and advancing social justice. NABCO remains steadfast in its commitment to advocacy and amplifying the voices of African-American county officials, serving as a vital forum for networking, information sharing, and issue advocacy since 1975.

About NABCO:

The National Association of Black County Officials (NABCO) is a leading advocacy organization representing African-American elected and appointed county officials across the United States. Since its inception, NABCO has been dedicated to amplifying the voices of its members and advocating for equitable policies that serve underserved populations.

