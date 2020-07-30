National Association of Professional Employer Organizations Unveils Video Showing How PEOs Guided Small Businesses During Early Days of Coronavirus Crisis

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) has released a new 4-minute video highlighting the hands-on, personal approach professional employer organizations (PEOs) used to help their small business clients navigate through the unprecedented hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Shot through a series of Zoom video calls, the video shows example after example of the ways PEO professionals went above and beyond in assisting their clients in very personalized and individual ways during a time of fear and uncertainty. These efforts ranged from simply calling to check in on their clients to steering them through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan process to enable them to remain in business.

"When it comes down to it, PEOs are about people – that is our competitive advantage," said NAPEO President & CEO Pat Cleary. "Throughout the pandemic, PEOs have stepped up for their clients to help them through this crisis, showing great personal concern and care along the way. The value proposition of a PEO has never been greater."

The video is available on the NAPEO website here.

