National Battle of the Bands Announces Partnership with JPMorgan Chase to Further Efforts For Economic Inclusion

Investment firm leverages nationwide platform to strengthen commitment to closing the racial wealth gap by providing more opportunities

HOUSTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) today announced a key partnership with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPMC) as an official sponsor of the celebrated event. This connection enables JPMC to leverage its presence to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)

Through the NBOTB, JPMC will create unique engagement opportunities within the HBCU community, including creating awareness of the career opportunities within the finance industry and promote financial health education.

2022 National Battle of the Bands

"This official sponsorship from JPMorgan Chase will help thousands of HBCU students and families by providing more opportunities for homeownership, access to affordable housing, entrepreneurship assistance, and bolstering financial health in the brown and Black communities," says Derek Webber, creator of the National Battle of the Bands. "We're honored to partner with JPMorgan Chase given its longstanding reputation in the financial world and its power to buttress HBCU students through the National Battle of the Bands."

"Chase is inspired by the excellence of these young musicians, the committed support of their teachers and families - and by the deep soulfulness of this historic event. You make us very proud," says Kisha Porch, Managing Director, Head of Retail Banking, Small Business and Online Products Service for JP Morgan Chase.

JPMorgan Chase joins an impressive roster of notable National Battle of the Bands sponsors, including Pepsi and Toyota.

The National Battle of the Bands was created to be the nation's best kick-off to the fall marching band season by showcasing the talent of the country's top marching bands. The event offers unmatched exposure to HBCUs and brings together broad appeal among varying age groups and socio-economic demographic groups.

For more information about the NBOTB and its full list of sponsors visit https://www.nationalbattleofthebands.com/, and stay updated on social media at @NationalBattleOfTheBands (Facebook/Instagram) / @NationalBOTB (Twitter).

About National Battle of the Bands: The event's mission is to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their marching bands, the roles they play in educating aspiring musicians and developing our future leaders. Event organizers have generated more than $700,000 in scholarships for the participating colleges and universities. http://www.nationalbattleofthebands.com/

Media Contact

Derek D. Ross, PR Lead

National Battle of the Bands

919-423-5617

[email protected]

SOURCE National Battle of the Bands