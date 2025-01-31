National Battle of the Bands Commemorates Black History Month with "Celebrating Champions of Culture" Film

Continuing the Legacy: The Fifth NBOTB Film Honors Impact of HBCU Marching Bands

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) proudly announces the February airing of "Celebrating Champions of Culture," a dynamic film that honors the legacy and cultural significance of Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching bands. This year's film showcasing electrifying performances and inspiring stories from the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Band's 10th-anniversary celebration in Houston, Texas, highlights the unmatched energy, artistry, and passion of HBCUs—making it a powerful tribute to Black History Month.

"We are thrilled to spotlight the incredible talent and culture of HBCU marching bands," said Derek Webber, Executive Producer of the National Battle of the Bands. "These bands represent so much more than entertainment—they are the spirit of their universities and communities, inspiring the next generation of leaders while carrying forward a legacy of excellence and unity."

As the fifth installment in the NBOTB film series, "Celebrating Champions of Culture" takes an awe-inspiring look at HBCU marching bands as cultural trailblazers and symbols of excellence. Beyond their roots, these bands have become integral to the fabric of American culture, gracing prestigious stages like presidential inaugurations, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the Super Bowl. This year's feature pulls back the curtain on the 2024 event, celebrating the powerful legacy and cultural influence of HBCU marching bands as icons of excellence and inspiration.

Featured bands include:

Bethune-Cookman University, Marching Wildcats

Jackson State University , The Sonic Boom of the South

, The Sonic Boom of the South Miles College , Purple Marching Machine

, Purple Marching Machine Prairie View A&M University , Marching Storm

, Marching Storm Southern University , Human Jukebox

, Human Jukebox Tennessee State University , Aristocrat of Bands

, Aristocrat of Bands Texas Southern University , Ocean of Soul

, Ocean of Soul Tuskegee University , Marching Crimson Pipers

"We are honored to continue supporting the National Battle of the Bands and celebrating the artistry and cultural significance of HBCU marching bands," said Kirstie Turner, Sr. Director of Marketing, PepsiCo Multicultural. "This film embodies the vibrant energy, passion, and pride that make HBCUs so special, and we're proud to support bringing these stories to life."

Don't miss this compelling celebration of music, history, and community. "Celebrating Champions of Culture" is a must-watch for anyone passionate about the legacy and future of HBCUs.

For a complete schedule of airing dates and times, please visit NationalBattleoftheBands.com/films, where you can also view the trailer and explore a list of stations broadcasting the documentary across the country.

Stay connected with the NBOTB on social media @NationalBattleOfTheBands (Facebook/Instagram/TikTok/YouTube) / @NationalBOTB (Twitter).

About National Battle of the Bands:

The National Battle of the Bands' (NBOTB) mission is to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), their marching bands, and their roles in educating aspiring musicians and developing future leaders. The musical showcase takes place annually in Houston, TX, at NRG Stadium. To date, event organizers have generated over $1.7 million in scholarships for participating colleges and universities. For more information, visit www.nationalbattleofthebands.com.

