National Battle of the Bands Film - The Road to Houston: Preparing to Battle Returns to Screens in Honor of Black Music Month

Featuring intimate interviews and an exclusive insight into band selection, preparation, and performances

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Black Music Month, Webber Marketing (WM), creators of the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB), is excited to announce the re-airing of the inspiring film, The Road to Houston: Preparing to Battle.

This third installment in the NBOTB film series provides a rare peek behind the curtain at the band selection process and the journey to Houston as band members gear up to perform before a massive crowd of 55,000 fans at the NRG Stadium in August of 2022.

Southern University, Human Jukebox in the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands' film, The Road to Houston: Preparing to Battle Pepsi National Battle of the Bands presents The Road to Houston: Preparing to Battle

"In this film, we take you on a compelling journey that tells a story of determination, passion, and resilience. The immersive interviews, exclusive band camp footage, and electrifying live performances make this film a celebration of the spirit and talent that these exceptional Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) band programs and their musicians bring to one of America's biggest marching band events," explains Derek Webber, Executive Producer & CEO of Webber Marketing.

In his statement, Kent Montgomery, Senior Vice President of Industry Relations and Multicultural Development, PepsiCo North America said, "This film not only showcases the unrelenting spirit and unparalleled talent of HBCU band members, but it also shines a light on the rich legacy and profound influence these institutions and their band programs have had on the music scene. Pepsi is excited to participate in this journey, and we hope to inspire future generations through these extraordinary stories."

The film will begin airing on Thursday, June 1, and continue throughout Black Music Month across more than 50 markets nationwide. This showcase aims to entertain and empower by illustrating these remarkable programs' talent, spirit, showmanship, and pride.

The eight HBCU marching bands that participated in the 2022 Pepsi NBOTB in Houston, Texas, and are featured in the film include:

Alabama A&M University , Marching Maroon & White Band

, Marching Maroon & White Band Alcorn State University , The Sounds of Dyn-O-mite Marching Band

, The Sounds of Dyn-O-mite Marching Band Bethune Cookman University, Marching Wildcats

Grambling State University , World Famed Tiger Marching Band

, World Famed Tiger Marching Band Kentucky State University , Mighty Marching Thorobreds

, Mighty Marching Thorobreds North Carolina A&T State University , The Blue and Gold Marching Machine

, The Blue and Gold Marching Machine Prairie View A&M University , "Marching Storm" Band

, "Marching Storm" Band Southern University , Human Jukebox

For airing dates and times for The Road to Houston: Preparing to Battle film, visit www.nationalbattleofthebands.com/salute and stay updated on social media at @NationalBattleOfTheBands (Facebook/Instagram/TikTok/ YouTube) / @NationalBOTB (Twitter).

About National Battle of the Bands

The National Battle of the Bands' (NBOTB) mission is to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), their marching bands, and their roles in educating aspiring musicians and developing future leaders. Webber Marketing and the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority collaborate to host this annual musical showcase in Houston, TX, at NRG stadium. Event organizers have generated nearly $1 million in scholarships for the participating colleges and universities. www.nationalbattleofthebands.com

About Webber Marketing and Consulting

Webber Marketing & Consulting (WMC), LLC is based in Charlotte, North Carolina and is the largest marketing agency of record for HBCUs specializing in strategic outreach program development, on-site event execution, experiential marketing, and media. WMC provides its clients with focused programs that deliver measurable results, improve market position, and build for future successes. www.webbermarketing.net

CONTACT

Derek D. Ross, Publicist

National Battle of the Bands / Webber Marketing

[email protected] | (919) 423-5617

SOURCE National Battle of the Bands