National Best Job 'Battle Royale': Americans Go Head-to-Head to Win an Epic (And Well Paid) Cross-Country Adventure

AUSTIN, Texas, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- America has spoken, the votes are in, and Outdoorsy.com - North America's leading RV rental marketplace - has selected six finalists for America's Best Summer Job .

Finalists were selected from among 84 contestants based on the total number of eligible votes. Winner selection is based on a combination of an interview with Outdoorsy staff, overall technical ability, creativity, and 'X' factor.

Beginning in July or August, the contest winner will spend 30 days adventuring across the U.S. in the Outdoorsy RV of their choice, stopping at up to 10 iconic national parks along the way. They'll score a $20,000 prize in addition to a stipend for food and travel expenses. Their job? To create blog or vlog content along the way. The winner also has the chance to become 'locally famous' through a series of local media interviews as they travel across the country.

All finalists will be available for media interviews this week and next

Meet your Finalists:

Erin and Zach

Link to Erin and Zach's Video Submission:

https://americasultimateroadtrip.us.launchpad6.com/2024/entry/26

Max, Talya, and Olga

Link to Max, Talya, and Olga's Video Submission:

https://americasultimateroadtrip.us.launchpad6.com/2024/entry/75

Alle and Charles

Link to Allie and Charles' Video Submission:

https://americasultimateroadtrip.us.launchpad6.com/2024/entry/41

Sarah and Sebastian

Link to Sarah and Sebastian's Video Submission:

https://americasultimateroadtrip.us.launchpad6.com/2024/entry/20

Jamie and Cassidy

Link to Jamie and Cassidy's Video Submission:

https://americasultimateroadtrip.us.launchpad6.com/2024/entry/35

The Banks Family

Link to the Banks' Family Video Submission:

https://americasultimateroadtrip.us.launchpad6.com/2024/entry/59

How does the competition work?

New applications for America's Best Summer Job are now closed.

All finalists were selected based on the total number of votes they drove.

The successful candidate will start work in July or August, and spend the next 30 days blogging or vlogging about their experiences in an Outdoorsy RV as they cross the country to visit 10 iconic national parks.

About Outdoorsy

Outdoorsy transformed access to the outdoors with the launch of its RV rental marketplace in 2015, and expanded to offer marketplace insurance in 2018. Today, Outdoorsy's partnership with its hosts has resulted in over 7 million travel days through RV rentals that are available in 4,800 cities across North America. Outdoorsy's marketplace, insurance, and retreats provide life-changing financial benefits for RV hosts and retreat communities and offer guests the trust and guidance they need to enjoy memorable rustic travel experiences. Outdoorsy's team is inspired by a mission to restore our relationship with the outdoors and each other by inviting guests to Live Outdoorsy.

