National Black Chamber of Commerce ® President, Charles DeBow, Joins Distinguished Supporters in Backing Main Street Growth Act

News provided by

Dream Exchange

01 Feb, 2024, 08:38 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange is pleased to announce that Charles DeBow, President of the National Black Chamber of Commerce®, has lent his influential support to a letter endorsing the Main Street Growth Act (H.R. 6623). Addressed to key congressional leaders, the letter underscores the pivotal role of this legislation in enhancing access to capital for historically underserved small and mid-sized companies. 

The legislation was recently introduced to the House of Representatives for the 118th Congress by Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R) and Representative Jimmy Panetta (D). A companion version of the House bill has been introduced in the U.S. Senate by Senator John Kennedy and aims to address the persistent disparities in early-stage company capital formation. If enacted, this legislation will introduce venture exchanges that will allow shares of smaller companies to trade, creating a more liquid investment market with the eventual goal of enabling companies to transition into the National Market System. 

The decline in IPOs for small-to-mid-sized companies over recent decades has dramatically limited access to public capital markets. The Main Street Growth Act is positioned to help reverse this trend, creating more opportunities for communities served by these companies. 

Charles DeBow III, expressed his support, stating, "This initiative is a beacon of hope for small businesses, particularly those owned by Black Americans and other underrepresented ethnic minorities. The Main Street Growth Act aligns with our commitment to fostering economic empowerment and ensuring that opportunities are accessible to all."

Joe Cecala, Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange stated, "The Main Street Growth Act is not just a bill; it's a catalyst for progress, offering a path to fairness and accessibility in the public capital markets. With bipartisan support, this legislation stands as a potential testament to the power of collaboration in shaping the future. Venture Exchanges are a game-changer, providing a platform for smaller companies to thrive." 

"The Main Street Growth Act is a transformative step towards empowering local communities and fostering economic vitality. It echoes the principles fought for during the Civil Rights Movement – equal opportunities for all. This legislation not only supports the growth of small businesses but also honors the legacy of those who paved the way for a more just society." - Dwain Kyles, Managing Member of DX Capital Partners, LLC. 

On February 20th, at 4PM EST, join Dream Exchange for their upcoming free webinar, Building a Legacy: How Dream Exchange is Enhancing Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs."

About Dream Exchange
The Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become registered as the first minority company to operate a stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, to list and trade smaller, early-stage company stock. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equal access to a marketplace that instills ethics, humanity, and fairness into finance.

Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT
Vanessa Jean-Louis 
Vice President of Public Relations 
1-773-914-1182 
372078@email4pr.com

SOURCE Dream Exchange

Also from this source

Main Street Growth Act Gains Momentum with Additional Bipartisan Support

Dream Exchange recently announced that Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R) and Representative Jimmy Panetta (D) took a significant step towards addressing...

Legislation to Create a New Type of Stock Exchange for Small Businesses is Introduced with Help from Dream Exchange

A groundbreaking piece of legislation, the Main Street Growth Act H.R. 6623 (the "Act"), has been introduced to the 118th Congress, signaling a new...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

African American

Image1

Federal and State Legislation

Image1

Small Business Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.