National Black MBA Association Announces Partnership with Grey AI Founding Member Program

ATLANTA, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past several months, 100+ NBMBAA members have been training with Grey AI's SPARK Path™, a research-backed AI training platform grounded in research from Harvard, McKinsey, Stanford, NIST, and more. The program delivers 24 micro-trainings across 8 competency areas, designed for 10-15 minute sessions with same-day professional application.

Building on that foundation, the National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) today announced a formal partnership with Grey AI to offer 50 NBMBAA members the opportunity to become Grey AI Founding Members with preferred pricing on Grey AI products.

Grey AI builds AI agents and custom AI tools designed to handle real work: research, writing, analysis, operations. Products include Scribe™, Signal™, Scout™, Essence™, Echo™, and other custom AI tools. From Custom GPTs you can use today to fully automated agents, and products that give you both. Founding Members get preferred pricing on all of it.

Grey AI developed SPARK Path™ around a core belief: that the professionals who will lead in the next decade are not the ones who understand AI in theory, but the ones who apply it daily in how they lead, decide, and communicate. The partnership with NBMBAA puts that training in front of exactly the professionals who stand to gain the most from it.

What Founding Members Get

Founding Membership isn't a promotion. It's an investment in the infrastructure behind your next move. On May 16, membership activates, and with it:

Preferred pricing on every Grey AI product (excluding invite-only products), today's and everything built next

Founding Member Diagnostic, a personalized assessment that maps workflow pain points to the exact agents built to solve them

Private Founders community

Founders Resource Library with curated prompt frameworks, strategic templates, implementation toolkits, and monthly AI trends briefings

SPARK Path™ trainings to build the foundation needed to put every product to work

No renewal. No expiration. The pricing secured today is yours for as long as Grey AI exists.

Grey AI Products

Scribe™ (Agent) - Captures every decision and action item and delivers a clean task list to your team, automatically.

Signal™ (Agent) - Processes meeting transcripts and tells you exactly what got done, what stalled, and where to focus next.

Essence™ (Custom GPT, Agent Edition Available) - Your ideas, at scale. Learns how you think and write, then amplifies it across every communication that matters.

Echo™ (Custom GPT, Agent Edition Available) - Pressure-test your thinking. Stress-test your options. Move forward with clarity on high-stakes decisions.

Scout™ (Agent) - Every decision, every action item, captured and delivered to your team as a clean task list. No one needs to take notes

Other Custom AI tools -- Built for specific, high-value tasks in your personal and professional life.

Exhale™ (Invite Only) - Manages the life behind the career. Family logistics, personal scheduling, household coordination, handled before you have to think about it.

Founding Member pricing applies to Grey AI products, excluding invite-only offerings.

Founding Member Investment (through May 15):

Founding Member Bundle -- $372 (valued at $744) 3 curated SPARK Paths (9 trainings): AI Foundations & Conceptual Literacy, Practical AI Tool Usage, and AI Collaboration & Workflow Integration. Includes full Founding Member status and all benefits including the Founding Member Diagnostic.

Founding Member Elite -- $999 (valued at $1,999) Everything in the Founding Member Bundle, plus 5 additional SPARK Paths (15 trainings): the complete AI literacy curriculum across all 8 competency areas.

Training-only pricing (through May 15): Single SPARK Training: $49 (valued at $99) Individual SPARK Path™ (3 trainings): $124 (valued at $249)

Training-only tiers do not include Founding Member status or benefits. If upgraded to Founding Member before May 15, prior purchases are credited toward membership.

To learn more, visit https://founding-member.greyai.ai/.

About Grey AI

Grey AI builds bespoke AI solutions for executives and founders who are lean but ambitious. The company offers AI literacy training, custom AI systems designed around how you think and work, and intelligent agents that run your operations in the background. Move like you have a team. To learn more, visit greyai.ai.

For additional information about member offers, NBMBAA members are encouraged to contact the Grey AI team at [email protected] or refer to official member communications.

About the National Black MBA Association

The National Black MBA Association is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) member-based professional organization which leads in the creation of educational, wealth building and growth opportunities for Black students, professionals and entrepreneurs. Representing more than 11,000 active members, 35 professional chapters and more than 200 corporate, academic and non-profit partners, NBMBAA is dedicated to developing alliances that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of programming: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership and lifestyle. To learn more about NBMBAA, please visit nbmbaa.org. Follow the Association on social media at LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X.

SOURCE National Black MBA Association