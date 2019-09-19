National Business Group on Health Honors Quest Diagnostics with Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-Being Award

SECAUCUS, N.J., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that it has received the 2019 Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-Being award, presented by the National Business Group on Health, a non-profit association of more than 440 large U.S. employers. The award cites the 50 U.S. employers with the best workforce health and employee well-being organizational initiatives in the nation.

Quest Diagnostics received a Gold award for its employee wellness initiatives. This is the second year in a row that Quest has won a Gold award.

Quest Diagnostics has developed an employee health and wellness strategy focused on data-driven population management based on the company's Blueprint for Wellness® laboratory and biometric screening program.

In recent years, the company has bolstered this program to include direct intervention programs and collaborations with leading healthcare providers to help guide employees through the healthcare system and tackle stubborn behavioral challenges that threaten their wellness goals. One such intervention program implemented by Quest may lower an individual's eight-year risk of developing type 2 diabetes, according to research presented at the 2019 American Diabetes Scientific Sessions in June in San Francisco.

"Our vision is to empower better health with diagnostic insights, and that begins with the total health and well-being of our 46,000 employees and their families," said Jay G. Wohlgemuth, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Quest Diagnostics, and head of the company's Health and Wellness strategy. "Now, we are providing our unique approach to health and wellness to other employers eager to reduce costs and create healthier work environments for their employees."

Brian Marcotte, President and CEO of the National Business Group on Health, commented: "Our annual awards recognize organizations that promote the overall well-being of their employees and families. Quest Diagnostics is among an elite group of employers who recognize the positive impact a culture inclusive of well-being can have on their employees' productivity and engagement. We congratulate them."

In addition to the NBGH, Quest Diagnostics has achieved gold status in the American Heart Association's 2018 Workplace Health Achievement Index and is CEO Cancer Gold Standard accredited by The CEO Roundtable on Cancer; and previously earned Gold Status in the American Heart Association's Workplace Health Achievement Index.

About Quest Diagnostics Health and Wellness

Quest Diagnostics is a leader in Health and Wellness services that improve outcomes and costs for employers and their employees. The company combines data-driven population management based on its proprietary Blueprint for Wellness® laboratory and biometric screening with integrated access to intervention providers, supporting employees' on the continuum of care to better health. For more information, visit www.QuestForHealth.com.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 46,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

About the National Business Group on Health®

The National Business Group on Health is the only non-profit organization devoted exclusively to representing large employers' perspective on health policy issues and optimizing workforce strategy through innovative health, benefits and well-being solutions. The Business Group keeps its membership on the leading edge of innovation, thinking and action to address health care cost and the delivery, financing, affordability and consumer experience with the health care system. Business Group members, many of whom have operations globally, include 73 Fortune 100 companies, and provide health coverage for more than 60 million workers, retirees and their families in over 200 countries. For more information, visit www.businessgrouphealth.org

