National Cancer Centre Singapore Selects RayStation For New Proton Center

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NCCS provides a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to cancer treatment and patient care, and sees close to 65 percent of Singapore's public sector oncology cases.

The Goh Cheng Liang Proton Therapy Centre at NCCS will be equipped with the state-of-the-art PROBEAT treatment delivery system from Hitachi. The setup will include four treatment gantries capable of 360° rotation and a fixed-beam room.

Hitachi's treatment delivery system includes dose driven continuous scanning (DDCS) functionality - an innovative technique aimed at improving proton dose delivery accuracy. RayStation is currently the only treatment planning system to support DDCS.

In addition to manual planning licences for pencil beam scanning, the RayStation installation will also include machine learning capabilities for both segmentation and automatic planning.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We are proud to be part of NCCS:s new and advanced proton therapy investment, which will benefit patients in Singapore. Techniques such as DDCS are pushing the frontiers of radiation therapy, and it is a priority for us to incorporate the latest developments. We are committed to ensuring that RayStation is the most compatible treatment planning system, leading the way in supporting the latest clinical advances."

The total order value is about 2.7 MEUR, including a five-year service contract.

