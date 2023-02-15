NATIONAL CAR CHARGING INCREASES SALES EFFORTS IN COLORADO, TEXAS and HAWAI'I

EV charging reseller adds new team members to meet industry demand

DENVER, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's largest and most experienced EV charging station reseller and installer, the Denver-based National Car Charging (NCC), announced they are continuing to expand, growing their talent pool by three. The newest team members, Kamala Vanderkolk, Blaise Hirayama and Jim Anani, are joining the company's sales team and bringing with them vast experience in automotive, sales and sustainability advocacy.

"With tremendous growth in 2022 and the anticipated year ahead, we felt it was critical to build out our team to best service our clients and meet the exponentially growing demand for EV infrastructure," stated Jim Burness , the CEO of the 11-year old National Car Charging.

Kamala Vanderkolk has long been involved in the EV community and successfully lobbied for legislation to protect EV fueling and parking access. She'll be partnering with NCC's RJ Harrington in Colorado and taking the lead in Virginia where National Car Charging has a long-term regional partnership with Fairfax County.

Honolulu-based Blaise Hirayama will lead NCC's Hawai'i team under the company's Aloha Charge brand. Aloha Charge is the leading EV charging provider in Hawai'i, and Blaise is excited to further expand the state's electrification.

Jim Anani will bring a wealth of automotive knowledge to Texas and surrounding states. He is excited to be a trailblazer as part of the rapidly evolving EV industry with National Car Charging.

"We're thrilled to have Kamala, Blaise, and Jim on-board! Adding their talent and energy to our already formidable team will allow our business to grow and thrive, and meet the evolving market demands," Burness shared. "We're excited to see where 2023 will take us and to help our clients meet the growing need to electrify their parking lots, fleets, and more."

About National Car Charging

National Car Charging makes the transition to electric vehicles as easy as possible by offering the most reliable EV charging products and services at reasonable prices. Born in Colorado, NCC is the largest independent EV charging reseller nationwide managing 8,000+ ports across 48 states, 900 clients and dozens of business channels.

