NATIONAL CAR CHARGING SECURES E&I COOPERATIVE SERVICES CONTRACT, BRINGING TOP-TIER EV CHARGING SOLUTIONS TO EDUCATION SECTOR

Highly Competitive Rates Now Available for Campus EV Infrastructures

DENVER, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's largest and most experienced independent electric vehicle (EV) charging station reseller and installer, National Car Charging (NCC), announced today they won a multi-year charging procurement contract for Level-2 and DC fast charging infrastructure with E&I Cooperative Services , the only member-owned, non-profit sourcing cooperative exclusively focused on serving the education community. The contract goes into effect immediately allowing E&I's member audience to take full advantage of the highly competitive EV infrastructure rates right away.

"We're thrilled to announce National Car Charging has been selected by E&I Cooperative Services to bring electric vehicle charging to our schools nationwide," stated Jim Burness , National Car Charging's CEO and founder. "We believe education is the cornerstone of America's electrification movement, and this partnership will benefit our children's health and also reinforce the importance of alternative energy options for our communities."

National Car Charging will be supplying both networked and non-networked fast charging solutions from a wide range of manufacturers including ChargePoint , Kempower , and Webasto . They will also be presenting several different networking software options including EV Connect , and maintenance services from ChargerHelp! .

The wide selection of hardware and software will meet the varied demands within the educational space from parking to a wide array of fleet vehicles to school buses and watercraft. Prior to offering hardware and software recommendations, NCC provides consulting and planning services to ensure the right solution for school districts.

"Not only is NCC providing competitive pricing and significant industry expertise to our members across the country, but their strong commitment to the environment and the educational community aligns seamlessly with E&I's values," shared Eric Frank , CEO and president of E&I Cooperative Services . "As the only member-owned, non-profit cooperative exclusively focused on education, we're excited to provide members with access to an industry leader in this area."

National Car Charging, whose business started in 2011 to exclusively focus on the country's EV charging infrastructure build out, will be fulfilling the contract with their full portfolio of EV charging hardware and software solutions. The company prides itself on only sourcing products designed to deliver the best driver experience citing that all their products must be UL listed and come from innovative and financially healthy companies committed to building stronger communities.

"No two installations are alike. That's why we're all about a tailored approach, picking the product that's the perfect fit for an organization's unique use case. We don't just push one product because it's all we have," Burness shared. "We've spent a decade curating the most reliable EV charging options on the market, and we offer them at prices that won't break the bank."

Having installed more than 11,000 EV charging ports across 48 states, including 1,100 clients, NCC brings a wealth of expertise to E&I's membership and the public sector.

Currently, more than 60% of their work is with municipalities, non-profits and educational institutions. NCC has been awarded procurement contracts with seven U.S. states to date including California and Colorado, and participates in more than eight different and prestigious public and private cooperative buying programs throughout the country.

To learn more about National Car Charging's partnership with E&I, visit nationalcarcharging.com/eandi .

About National Car Charging

National Car Charging (NCC) and its subsidiary Aloha Charge strive to make the transition to electric vehicles easy by offering the most reliable EV charging products and services at reasonable prices. Born in Colorado in 2011, today NCC is the largest independent EV charging reseller and installer nationwide managing 11,000+ ports across 48 states, 1,100 clients and dozens of business channels. For more information visit: https://www.nationalcarcharging.com/ .

About E&I Cooperative Services

E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) is the only member-owned, non-profit procurement cooperative exclusively focused on serving education. E&I delivers unsurpassed value and an exceptional experience to its members through a broad portfolio of competitively solicited contracts with industry-leading suppliers as well as innovative sourcing solutions. The Cooperative empowers its members to make informed, analytics-driven decisions to capture more spend and optimize their education dollars. For more information, please visit eandi.org .

