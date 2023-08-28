National Catholic Reporter Executive Editor moves into Senior Correspondent role

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidi Schlumpf, executive editor of the National Catholic Reporter, will move into a new position as NCR Senior Correspondent, a role that will place her focus on investigative reporting and in-depth writing about the Catholic Church.

She begins in that role on September 5th.

This new position comes after an accomplished three-and-a-half year term as executive editor. During that time, Schlumpf reshaped and enhanced NCR's editing and reporting teams. The quality of their work was frequently recognized by professional organizations, including 29 awards this year from the Catholic Media Association. Her own work as a columnist and author of NCR editorials has received coverage in mainstream news outlets like the Washington Post, NPR and CNN.

She also oversaw NCR's expansion into social and digital media.

NCR's CEO and publisher Joe Ferullo will assume some of Schlumpf's executive editor duties temporarily. The search for a new executive editor will take place by the end of year.

Prior to becoming executive editor, Schlumpf served as NCR's national correspondent. Her work in that role included in-depth coverage of the influence of money in the church, politics, women's issues, and racism. Her reporting included investigations into Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) and Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS).

Schlumpf previously served as managing editor of U.S. Catholic magazine and as a reporter at Chicago's archdiocesan newspaper and secular newspapers in California and Wisconsin.

A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, she also earned a master's of theological studies from Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary at Northwestern University, where she studied with feminist theologian Rosemary Radford Ruether.

