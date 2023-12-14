National Catholic Reporter Names LGBTQ Advocate Jeannine Gramick Newsmaker of the Year

News provided by

The National Catholic Reporter Publishing

14 Dec, 2023, 06:00 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Catholic Reporter (NCR), the nation's premier independent Catholic news organization, named Loretto Sr. Jeannine Gramick as its 2023 Newsmaker of the Year in an editorial published December 14. In October, Pope Francis and Sr. Gramick met in person at the Vatican for a historic 50-minute encounter at the pope's residence. As News Editor Joshua McElwee explains, "Sr. Gramick's meeting with Francis represented an extraordinary step in a year of extraordinary steps made by the pope to better include and minister with the Catholic Church's LGBTQ members."

NCR cites a confluence of events changing the way the Catholic Church ministers to its LGBTQ members. As NCR notes, "In February, days before a trip to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan, Francis condemned the continuing criminalization of homosexuality in some African countries. In October, he expressed openness to Catholic blessings for same-sex couples, at least on a case-by-case basis. And in November, the pope signed off on a note from the Vatican's powerful doctrinal office clarifying that trans persons, even those who have undergone gender-affirming surgery, can be baptized and can serve as godparents."

Spotlighting Gramick, NCR notes that "over the past five decades of American Catholic experience, perhaps no single person has had the kind of impact for our LGBTQ community members as Loretto Sr. Jeannine Gramick. Ever since launching New Ways Ministry with the late Salvatorian Fr. Robert Nugent in 1977, she has been a tireless, persistent and effective advocate, and has the borne the scars of abuse by church authorities with uncommon dignity."

The National Catholic Reporter is an independent Catholic news source. Founded in 1964, NCR provides news and commentary on issues related to the Catholic Church and the world. The publication can be read online at NCRonline.org, or by following @ncronline on Facebook and Twitter.

For further information, please contact NCR Publisher/CEO Joe Ferullo or GM Tony Hernandez

SOURCE The National Catholic Reporter Publishing

Also from this source

National Catholic Reporter Executive Editor moves into Senior Correspondent role

Heidi Schlumpf, executive editor of the National Catholic Reporter, will move into a new position as NCR Senior Correspondent, a role that will place ...

The National Catholic Reporter wins 29 Catholic Media Awards, including 1st, 2nd place for investigative reporting

The National Catholic Reporter (NCR), EarthBeat and Global Sisters Report garnered 29 honors in the 2023 Catholic Media Awards, including first- and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Lesbian, Gay & Bisexual

Image1

Religion

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.