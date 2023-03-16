National Certified Nurses Day: Executive Home Care Recognizes Certified Nursing Assistants' Vital Role In Delivering Quality Home Healthcare

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On National Certified Nurses Day, March 19, Executive Home Care, one of the nation's leading in-home care providers, is proud to recognize the vital role Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) play in delivering quality home healthcare.

"Our outstanding team of CNAs work tirelessly to provide high-quality care to our clients allowing them to relax more and simply enjoy life," said Tim Hadley, CEO of Executive Home Care Holdings. "We celebrate our CNAs who not only deliver skilled physical care for patients, but also emotional support, truly making a difference in the lives of patients and families."

Hadley stated CNAs are very important to the home healthcare industry, providing basic medical care and support to patients in the comfort of their own homes. Their presence ensures that patients receive the necessary attention and assistance with daily activities such as bathing, dressing, and eating, which can improve patients' quality of life and prevent further medical complications. He added that CNAs are essential in monitoring patients' vital signs, administering medication, and keeping them comfortable.

"Our CNAs also receive specialized training for dementia care, hospice care, and palliative care, which allows them to provide a higher level of patient-centered care," explained Hadley. "Working one-on-one with patients in the home setting also gives our CNAs the opportunity to make meaningful connections, decrease stress for family caregivers and have a positive impact on the health and well-being of the patient," he noted.

"We believe that our CNAs are the heart and soul of our business. They're the ones who make our clients feel valued and cared for. Their expertise in dementia care, hospice care, and palliative care makes a real difference in the lives of our clients and their families. We are honored to work with such dedicated professionals." – Tim Hayes, Executive Home Care Richmond, VA Franchisee

"Our CNAs are compassionate and skilled caregivers who go above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of our clients. They provide personalized care in the comfort of our clients' homes, which allows them to maintain their independence and dignity. We're proud to have them on our team." – Michael Baille, Executive Home Care South Ocean, NJ Franchisee

To learn more about home healthcare services, visit https://executivehomecare.com/

