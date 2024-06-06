NATIONAL CINEMEDIA AND SCREENVISION MEDIA TO INTEGRATE CINEMA AUDIENCE DATA INTO NIELSEN'S AMRLD FEED

Via collaboration with The People Platform, agencies can now seamlessly input cinema data into their proprietary systems, better capture power of cinema in overall media mix

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National CineMedia (NCM) and Screenvision Media, the nation's two leading cinema advertising platforms that collectively reach a majority of all U.S. moviegoers annually, today announced their cinema audience data will now be integrated into the Nielsen All Minute Respondent Level Data (AMRLD) feed for the first time. The People Platform, a cloud-based mobile and location technology company, which is an industry leading measurement partner, will manage the AMRLD feed integration.

Media buying agencies will now have the ability to easily input cinema data provided within the AMRLD feed into their own unique measurement and analytics tools, thereby providing a more comprehensive understanding of the premium video ecosystem. The additional respondent-level data from both companies will enable brands to measure and track KPIs across critical metrics such as audience, attention and attribution, providing an omnichannel view that now includes cinema.

"With our inclusion into the AMRLD feed, decision makers can now evaluate cinema alongside other channels within the premium video marketplace. We are thrilled to see NCM's ongoing investments in data and measurement through NCMx further solidified by this industry collaboration with Nielsen and The People Platform," shared Mike Rosen, Chief Revenue Officer at NCM.

Christine Martino, Chief Revenue Officer at Screenvision Media said: "With this integration, our agency partners gain valuable access to data that enables them to compare cinema's effectiveness, which we've long recognized, to other mediums. Cinema consistently stands out as the premier platform for storytelling, delivering the most attentive audience in media. And, as cinema continues to evolve as a dynamic advertising platform, we remain steadfast in our commitment to driving measured impact for brands and cementing its essential role in today's diverse media ecosystem."

In recent years, the perception of cinema advertising has shifted from solely a brand-building medium to one that encompasses both brand and performance metrics. Cinema has continued to enhance measurement and innovate, making its data available to the media marketplace and meeting the needs of brands and agencies.

