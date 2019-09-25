National Coffee Day Dynamic Duo: Introducing the Cold Brew Float

On Sunday, Sept. 29, these cool and delicious pairings will be available FREE (while supplies last) at Don Francisco's Coffee Casa Cubana in DTLA at 541 S. Spring St., LA, CA 90013 from 12-4pm and at the Coolhaus Scoop Shop at 8588 Washington Blvd, Culver City CA 90232 from 12-10pm.

The Cold Brew Floats will be served in a limited-edition mason jar-like glass featuring each brand's logos and the words "Ice Cream for Coffee" #nationalcoffeeday. Customers will have the opportunity to take these special souvenirs home.

"Fresh off of being the Official Coffee Partner of the 71st Emmy® Awards Season for the second consecutive year, Don Francisco's Coffee is excited to continue to showcase more ways to enjoy our coffees," said Lisette Gaviña Lopez. "We think coffee day should be every day, and with partnerships like the one with Coolhaus, we're happy to offer one more fun way to make coffee part of your daily ritual."

National Coffee Day would not be complete without an opportunity to win FREE coffee for a year. However, this year as part of the Don Francisco's Coffee and Coolhaus connection customers will have the opportunity to win FREE coffee and ice cream for a year. To enter to win customers must visit either location on National Coffee Day, Sept. 29.

Below are a few fun facts surrounding the collaboration that make it a natural pairing in more ways than one and why it's a perfect moment to enjoy a float:

America loves ice cream: The United States is one of the top 3 countries in the world with the highest ice cream consumption according to WorldAtlas . California is the country's top ice cream producer. This is of no surprise considering it's the top dairy producer in the country ( Real California Milk ).

The west coast is a standout region for coffee drinkers: WalletHub found 4 of the top 5 cities for highest average coffee spend are in California: Fremont, Irvine, San Francisco and San Jose. California also holds 3 out of the 5 cities with the highest percentage of adult coffee drinkers: Anaheim, Los Angeles and Santa Ana.

LA's average temperatures on September 29: It may be almost October, but the beginning of fall is still quite hot for Angelenos with average high temperatures ranging between 84°F and 91°F ( U.S. Climate Data ).

