National Coffee Day Gets Bueno Thanks to Kinder Bueno® and Chef and Content Creator Nick DiGiovanni

When coffee gets Bueno, life gets Bueno and on National Coffee Day, Kinder Bueno and Chef Nick DiGiovanni show the world how to enhance their coffee rituals by paring coffee with Kinder Bueno, turning ordinary coffee moments into extraordinary ones. Kinder Bueno's unique flavor and texture combination allows you to experience an elevated coffee moment like you haven't ever before - whether it's an afternoon pick-me-up or an after-dinner treat with friends.

"Kinder Bueno has the power to take our everyday coffee moments and spontaneously turn them into memorable ones," explains Chef Nick DiGiovanni. "The smooth texture and rich, acidic notes in coffee pair wonderfully with a creamy, chocolatey, hazelnutty treat like Kinder Bueno, making your coffee experience more premium, leaving you with a heightened sense of positivity."

Chef Nick DiGiovanni is explaining a Kinder Bueno Moment, when life gets Bueno by having a memorable moment you didn't see coming. To create a Kinder Bueno moment out of your coffee ritual, Chef Nick DiGiovanni suggests these perfect Kinder Bueno and coffee pairing tips:

Uplevel Your Lattes: A traditional latte is 1/3 coffee and 2/3 milk but that's the beauty of food, it's meant to be fun and open to creative interpretation. One of the easiest, and frankly tastiest, ways to enhance your latte experience is by pairing it Kinder Bueno, because of its unique flavor- texture combination.

Pairing Notes: Kinder Bueno's crispy wafer is the perfect contrast to the light, frothy latte, while it's milk chocolate flavor and creamy hazelnut filling pair nicely with espresso as well as popular seasonal flavors like pumpkin spice, nutmeg and allspice.

The Right Way to Rocks: For the perfect iced coffee, it's all about the ice cubes for me. Two large, square cubes keep it nice and cold without watering it down —not to mention aesthetically pleasing. Add two Kinder Bueno bars alongside it and you've created the ideal afternoon pick-me-up.

Pairing Notes: Kinder Bueno's light texture and hazelnut filling enhance the bright notes and crispness of the iced coffee.

Kinder Bueno Measuring Tool: Last year, when we were all making whipped coffees in quarantine, I was always asked about how much milk, instant coffee, sugar and water, to use when making a classic Dalgona Whipped Coffee Drink. Kinder Bueno's four separate quadrants acts as the perfect measuring system for an 8oz Dalgona Whipped Coffee.

Pairing Notes: Kinder Bueno's rich chocolate and hazelnut flavors stand up nicely to the bitter notes from the instant coffee, while the smooth filling is a great complement to the foam topping.

Go-To Night Cap: Nothing caps off a great meal with friends better than a cup of espresso and Kinder Bueno Mini.

Pairing Notes: Kinder Bueno's smooth milk chocolate complements the acidic notes in the espresso while leaving a sweet, chocolatey taste on the palate.

Bonus - Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans Twist: We're used to chocolate covered espresso beans, but you can easily elevate this experience by chewing the actual beans (decaf or regular) followed by Kinder Bueno for a delicious pairing that doubles as a quick energy boost.

"Kinder Bueno continues to see unprecedented growth since hitting the US market in 2019 and we're excited to bring the Kinder Bueno taste experience to coffee lovers on National Coffee Day," explains Rosa Veliz, Sr. Brand Manager for Kinder Bueno US. "Chef Nick DiGiovanni elevates routine coffee moments with Kinder Bueno pairings that are sure to spark Bueno Moments anywhere and any way you take your coffee."

About Kinder Bueno

Kinder Bueno is a crispy creamy chocolate bar that comes with a hazelnut cream filling in a crispy wafer, enrobed in milk chocolate and a dark chocolate drizzle. Since launching in the US, Kinder Bueno has reached more than 15 million households and is ranked in the Top 10 of 2020 Food and Beverage New Product Pacesetters by IRI1. Kinder Bueno is available nationwide at retail, grocery, drug and convenience stores.

For more information on the Kinder Bueno brand and where to find Kinder Bueno in stores, please visit www.KinderBueno.com. You can also check out Kinder Bueno Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for additional updates.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has been creating products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba into the third largest confectionery in the world. Ferrero entered the U.S. market in 1969 with Tic Tac® mints and continues to win hearts and sharing joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder® and Fannie May chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its chocolate portfolio with the addition of legendary brands, including Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth, Raisinets, and other legendary chocolate brands which are now part of the Ferrero U.S. portfolio.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with approximately 3,000 employees in seven offices and six plants and warehouses in North America. Instilled in every aspect of our business at every level is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and we work together as a family to bring the Ferrero passion for quality, creativity, and innovation to life every day. Generation after generation, our products are crafted by the people who love them and who appreciate the philosophy behind them. Follow @FerreroUSA on Twitter and Instagram.

