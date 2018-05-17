National Comprehensive Cancer Network Announces New Chief Medical Officer

The new CMO role will include overseeing the NCCN Oncology Research Program (ORP), which strives to improve and prolong the lives of people with cancer by advancing collaborative research. Dr. Koh will also help oversee the flagship NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) program. In addition, he will be responsible for medical leadership and oversight for NCCN's continuing medical education program, and will represent the organization at clinical and scientific meetings.

"Wui-Jin has an extensive history of strong contributions to NCCN, and to the entire oncology community, patients and providers," said Dr. Carlson. "This is someone who has already represented our organization worldwide, most-recently in Kenya, Uganda, and Trinidad. He has devoted his entire career to improving outcomes for people with cancer. That makes him an ideal representative for NCCN's mission."

"Studies have repeatedly shown how adhering to NCCN Guidelines® leads to better outcomes for people with cancer; it's been a privilege to contribute to that life-saving legacy," said Dr. Koh. "I look forward to doing even more in this new role to make sure that everyone has access to the best possible cancer care, worldwide."

Dr. Koh began contributing his time to NCCN as a founding member of the NCCN Guidelines Panel for Uterine/Cervical Cancer in 1997, helping clinicians stay up-to-date on evidence-based treatment standards. He was named panel co-chair in 2004. His work is an integral part of the ongoing creation of the NCCN Harmonized Guidelines™ for Sub-Saharan Africa. Dr. Koh also served as a member of the pancreatic cancer panel for seven years, and currently sits on the editorial board of JNCCN – Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. He is also an editorial board member for Cancer, American Journal of Clinical Oncology, and Gynecologic Oncology Research and Practice, and a former member for Gynecologic Oncology.

In 2017, Dr. Koh was honored with the NCCN Board of Producer's Award for individuals who exceeded expectations and provided exemplary service – alongside his longtime colleague, the late Benjamin Greer, MD. Outside of NCCN, Dr. Koh has held leadership positions with NRG Oncology (formerly Gynecologic Oncology Group), Western Association of Gynecologic Oncologists, International Society of Gynecologic Cancer, the National Cancer Institute's Gynecologic Cancer Steering Committee, and the Society of Gynecologic Oncology.

"Looking beyond the lengthy list of impressive credentials, Wui-Jin is simply a great guy, and a wonderful communicator," said Dr. Carlson. "He interacts well with people one-on-one and in groups. I look forward to him playing an integral role in improving the quality, effectiveness, and efficiency of cancer care at NCCN."

Dr. Koh's official start date will be October 1, 2018. Click here to download a high-resolution headshot.

