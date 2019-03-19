National Constitution Center, ENGIE Add Green to the Red, White, and Blue of America's Town Hall in Energy Deal

HOUSTON, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGIE Resources and the National Constitution Center have reached a six-year agreement for retail electricity supply that includes Green-e® certified Renewable Energy Credits (RECs). Advisory services were provided by Industrial Energy Inc.

The RECs on behalf of the agreement equate to the displacement of more than 27 million pounds of coal burned, or the greenhouse gas emissions of 5,400 passenger cars. Green-e® RECs are administered by the Center for Resource Solutions and help build a market for renewable electricity.

"As museums become high-tech entertainment and educational centers, the energy profile of the segment has changed," said Brad McIntyre, Business Development Manager, ENGIE Resources. "Today, the energy use profile of museums is often well above other buildings, and there is an opportunity for energy partners like ENGIE to deliver sophisticated supply solutions, efficiency projects, and project finance."

"The National Constitution Center is a national treasure," said Graham Leith, Senior Vice President, Head of Retail, ENGIE Resources. "It's an honor to serve a museum that not only inspires citizenship but also demonstrates it by supporting clean, renewable energy."

The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia inspires citizenship as the only place where people across America and around the world can come together to learn about, debate, and celebrate the greatest vision of human freedom in history, the U.S. Constitution. A private, nonprofit organization, the Center serves as America's leading platform for constitutional education and debate, fulfilling its Congressional charter "to disseminate information about the U.S. Constitution on a nonpartisan basis." As the Museum of We the People, the Center brings the Constitution to life for visitors of all ages through interactive programs and exhibits. As America's Town Hall, the Center brings the leading conservative and liberal thought leaders together to debate the Constitution on all media platforms. As a center for Civic Education, the Center delivers the best educational programs and online resources that inspire, excite, and engage citizens about the U.S. Constitution. For more information, call 215-409- 6700 or visit constitutioncenter.org.

ENGIE Resources is a subsidiary of ENGIE North America Inc. and part of the international energy group ENGIE. As a leading electricity supplier to non-residential consumers in the United States, we deliver a combination of products and services, highly rated customer service, and financial strength that provides unique and compelling value to our customers. Offering solar and other renewable energy options, demand response, and on-bill financing, we assure our customers that they can count on us to create effective, customized plans for them. Our in-house energy experts work with customers to understand their operations, tailoring products and services specific to their business and budget. For more about ENGIE Resources, visit www.engieresources.com or call 1-866-999-8374. Follow ENGIE Resources on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. For more information on ENGIE North America, visit our Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook pages or www.engie-na.com web site.

Since 1988, Industrial Energy Inc has provided energy and consulting services for commercial and industrial customers in North America. Industrial Energy Inc. offers complete facility evaluations including energy usage and billing analysis, and maintains strategic partnerships with leading, global energy suppliers. https://www.industrialenergy.info

