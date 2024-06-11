NATIONAL CONSTRUCTION FIRM PROMOTES FIRM VETERAN TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Tim Kretzschmar assumes a strategic role overseeing the operations of six diverse entities.

DENVER, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swinerton Incorporated (Swinerton) is pleased to announce Tim Kretzschmar's promotion to Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of its subsidiary companies, which include Timberlab, Swinerton Energy, Lindgren Development and National Building Specialties (NBS). He will also oversee Swinerton Management & Consulting (SMC) and Griffin Swinerton. Announced in January 2024, Ray Haj will continue as EVP and COO of Swinerton Builders.

"This move marks another milestone toward achieving our long-term goals known as the March to 2030," states Swinerton Chief Executive Officer David Callis. "Tim will support the entire Swinerton Family of Companies in our efforts to diversify our product line and exercise greater control over every aspect of project delivery—including the supply chain—to withstand market fluctuations and maximize value on each of our projects."

Kretzschmar brings 30 years of trusted construction expertise to his new role, focusing on the integration, efficiency, and growth of the Swinerton Family of Companies. With each subsidiary poised for continued success, Kretzschmar will ensure teams have the necessary processes and support to manage their business and capitalize on new opportunities.

Since joining Swinerton Builders in 2014 as Operations Manager, Kretzschmar has demonstrated strong leadership, technical expertise, and keen attention to client satisfaction. Most recently, he led Swinerton Builder's Denver, Dallas, and Austin offices as Region Manager.

With his promotion to Executive Vice President, Kretzschmar will join the Executive Committee alongside Chief Executive Officer David Callis; EVP and COO of Swinerton Builders Ray Haj; EVP and Chief Revenue Officer Don Adair; EVP and Chief Administrative Officer Lauren Nunnally; EVP and National Director of Self-Perform Services Scott Conrad, and EVP and Chief Financial Officer Brad Peterson.

