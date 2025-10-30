SWINERTON EXPANDS INTEGRATED DELIVERY WITH NEW NATIONAL DESIGN-BUILD LEADERSHIP

Jason Bone to drive Swinerton's design-build strategy and set national benchmarks for client-focused innovation.

CONCORD, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swinerton Incorporated (Swinerton) has named Jason Bone as Director, National Design-Build, a role that continues the company's commitment to its long-term vision to deliver extraordinary client experiences across public/civic, healthcare, aviation, education and private markets and stay ahead of evolving project demands by providing excellence in design-build services.

Jason Bone, Director, National Design-Build

Bone joins Swinerton with more than 25 years of experience in architecture and general contracting, leading over $1.8 billion in design-build developments across diverse sectors, including commercial, education, healthcare, transportation, cultural, athletics and high-rise residential. Bone has built a reputation for fostering collaborative environments and delivering results through strategic partnerships and integrated design management. His approach aligns with Swinerton's core values of ownership, integrity, leadership, passion and excellence, and is a transformative progression in the company's evolution as a national leader in design-build delivery.

"Jason's appointment reinforces our commitment to hiring the best people, investing in the future of our industry and exceeding the expectations of our business partners," said Ray Haj, chief operating officer. "His leadership will be instrumental in shaping Swinerton's national design-build strategy and strengthening our position as a trusted partner and the preferred solution provider."

Bone will lead Swinerton's national Design-Build Center of Excellence, a cross-functional initiative designed to drive innovation, collaboration and efficiency across the company's integrated ecosystem. He will work closely with internal teams—including preconstruction, estimating and regional divisions, as well as external design, architecture and trade partner communities to elevate Swinerton's delivery standards and set new benchmarks for the industry.

About Swinerton Incorporated

Swinerton Incorporated is a 100 percent employee-owned company recognized nationally since 1888, comprised of Swinerton Builders, Timberlab, Inc., SAK Builders, Inc. and Lindgren Development Inc. Swinerton Builders provides commercial construction, construction management, design-build and self-perform services throughout the United States. Timberlab is a holistic provider of mass timber systems with in-house timber engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation services for construction projects. SAK Builders, Inc. offers Division 3 concrete services in the Pacific Northwest. Lindgren Development is the project development, financing and ownership arm of Swinerton Incorporated. For more information visit: www.swinerton.com

