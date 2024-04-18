National Cooperative Bank Releases 2023 Mission Report Highlighting Initiatives Serving Low-and-Moderate-Income Communities and New Cooperative Development

ARLINGTON, Va., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Cooperative Bank (NCB), a leading financial services company dedicated to providing banking products to cooperatives and socially responsible organizations nationwide, committed $384 million of its overall annual production to initiatives serving low-and moderate-income communities and new cooperative development during 2023.

NCB's mission is to support and be an advocate for America's cooperatives and their members, especially in low-income communities, by providing innovative financial and related services. The capital was provided through direct lending and investments in the following impact sectors:

$103.7 million for affordable housing initiatives and low-and-moderate-income mortgage loans nationwide. Non-profit & Community Development: $16.9 million to finance commercial real estate in low-income areas and organizations focused on economic development.

In addition, NCB provided $7.2 million in contributions, investments, and grants to support entities serving low-income communities and co-op development.

Please read our full mission report: 2023 Mission Report

