National Cooperative Bank Releases 2023 Mission Report Highlighting Initiatives Serving Low-and-Moderate-Income Communities and New Cooperative Development

News provided by

National Cooperative Bank

Apr 18, 2024, 11:00 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Cooperative Bank (NCB), a leading financial services company dedicated to providing banking products to cooperatives and socially responsible organizations nationwide, committed $384 million of its overall annual production to initiatives serving low-and moderate-income communities and new cooperative development during 2023.

NCB's mission is to support and be an advocate for America's cooperatives and their members, especially in low-income communities, by providing innovative financial and related services. The capital was provided through direct lending and investments in the following impact sectors:

  • Housing: $103.7 million for affordable housing initiatives and low-and-moderate-income mortgage loans nationwide.
  • Non-profit & Community Development: $16.9 million to finance commercial real estate in low-income areas and organizations focused on economic development.
  • Credit Unions: $93.6 million to low-income or community development credit unions.
  • Food: $24.6 million to expand access to healthy food in low-and moderate-income communities.
  • Hardware: $9.1 million to support hardware retailers nationwide.
  • Health Care: $31.7 million to support healthcare and aging services.
  • Renewable Energy: $89.8 million to finance solar panel installation in low-and moderate-income communities.
  • Small Business: $7.0 million to support small businesses.

In addition, NCB provided $7.2 million in contributions, investments, and grants to support entities serving low-income communities and co-op development.

Please read our full mission report: 2023 Mission Report

Contact:
Mary Alex Blanton – NCB (703) 302-8876
[email protected]

SOURCE National Cooperative Bank

Also from this source

The NCB Co-op 100® Reports Top Producing Cooperatives with Revenues of $319 Billion

The NCB Co-op 100® Reports Top Producing Cooperatives with Revenues of $319 Billion

Today, National Cooperative Bank, known for providing banking solutions tailored to meet the needs of cooperatives and their members nationwide,...
National Cooperative Bank Announces 2023 Board of Directors and Board Leadership

National Cooperative Bank Announces 2023 Board of Directors and Board Leadership

National Cooperative Bank (NCB), a leading financial services company dedicated to providing banking products and services to cooperatives, their...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics