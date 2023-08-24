National Corporate Housing Attains Highest Net Satisfaction Score in the 29th Annual 2023 Nationwide Relocating Employee Trippel Survey; Coppergate Receives Top 5 Recognition for Destination Services

DENVER, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Corporate Housing is thrilled to announce it has secured the highest Net Satisfaction Score in the 29th Annual 2023 Nationwide Relocating Employee Trippel Survey, and its destination services division, Coppergate Global, received a top five recognition. This accomplishment stands as a testament to both company's unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction and its relentless pursuit of excellence in the corporate housing and global mobility industry.

The Trippel Survey is renowned for its comprehensive assessment of customer satisfaction within the relocation and corporate housing sectors. This year's results reveal that National Corporate Housing has earned not only recognition but also the admiration of its clients, achieving the highest Net Satisfaction Score (61%) that is unparalleled in the industry. National also received the highest number of surveys submitted (652), more than double that of the next closest company (316). Our clients and guests want to talk about their experience with us. Lastly, we are proud to have received 175 perfect 10 scores for service, 102 more than the next provider and three times more than any other provider.

Coppergate Global received a top five recognition for the destination services – rental division. Landing the highest perfect 10 surveys, and the highest total number of surveys submitted. Again, similar to National, our clients and partners want to share the amazing experience they have working with us.

"We are absolutely delighted to have achieved this remarkable distinction in the 2023 Trippel Survey," said Misty Gregarek, President of National Corporate Housing. "Our commitment to delivering unparalleled customer satisfaction has always been at the heart of our business philosophy and at the core of our company values. This award is a resounding validation of our tireless efforts to provide exceptional service and tailored solutions that meet the diverse needs of our clients."

The achievement comes as a reflection of National Corporate Housing's And Coppergate Global's commitment to continuous improvement, innovation, and maintaining close partnerships with its clients. By prioritizing customer satisfaction as a cornerstone of its operations, we consistently exceeded expectations and set new standards for excellence within the corporate housing industry.

National Corporate Housing and Coppergate are determined to build upon this remarkable milestone, further enhancing its service offerings, and continuing to provide clients with the highest levels of satisfaction.

About National Corporate Housing: At National, we've been called a lot of things. Miracle workers. Magicians. But we just see ourselves as ordinary people, trying to make life and work easier for others. As leaders in the corporate housing industry, our passion comes from finding the perfect housing for you and your needs. With presence in all 50 states and more than 60 countries worldwide, National is the trusted furnished housing go-to resource for everyone ranging from business travelers, assignees to government travelers. Our focus is ensuring you are completely at home anywhere in the world.

About Coppergate Global: With a collective of over 90 years of dedication and care towards relocating employees and their families, Coppergate Global is laser-focused on providing exceptional experiences and services for ease of transition to the new location. Our mission is to replicate an individuals life from one location to the other, ensuring they feel at home – quickly -wherever they are. Whether its assisting with area orientations, home finding, school finding or other services, we have professionals at the ready. Our experienced and diverse experts in each locale allow us to provide the best available options to match a relocating employees' lifestyle and needs. With personal relocation experience throughout our team, empathy is a key factor in our success and in the satisfaction of those we support.

