National Corporate Housing Celebrates 25 Years of Growth and Success

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Corporate Housing is proud to announce its 25th anniversary. For a quarter of a century, National Corporate Housing has been at the forefront of corporate furnished housing, delivering Surprisingly Superior Service and contributing to the growth and development of the temporary housing industry.

2024 Annual Leadership Conference

Founded by Thomas G. Atchison in 1999, National Corporate Housing has grown from a regional player to a globally recognized temporary housing provider. Throughout its journey, the company has remained dedicated to its core values of Company First, Driven to Success, People Matter, and Do the Right Thing, which has guided its success and shaped its identity.

Tom Atchison, CEO, expressed gratitude for the journey so far, saying, "As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we reflect on the incredible journey that has brought us to where we are today. This milestone is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our team, the support of our partners, and the trust of our clients. We are excited about the future and committed to continuing our legacy of innovation and success."

Over the past 25 years, National Corporate Housing has achieved significant milestones, including expansion through both organic growth as well as acquisition into 23 US markets plus London, Dublin, Singapore, and the Philippines. National Corporate Housing has been recognized by numerous industry awards including the Cartus Excellent Platinum Award, the CHPA Tower of Excellence, and the Highest Net Satisfaction for Corporate Temporary Living Services in the Trippel Survey & Research. The company's commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction, and client-centric solutions has set it apart in the highly competitive temporary housing landscape.

Misty Gregarek, President & COO, says "Our team is the heart of our organization. Each individual's dedication, creativity, and spirit not only drive our success but also define who we are. I firmly believe that investing in our people is the most vital investment we can make. They are not just our greatest asset; they are our company. Our incredible team will continue to drive success as we look to the future of National."

National Corporate Housing looks forward to the next chapter of growth as it continues to lead the way in temporary housing. The company extends its appreciation to everyone who has been a part of its journey the past 25 years.

About National Corporate Housing: At National, we've been called a lot of things. Miracle workers. Magicians. But we just see ourselves as ordinary people, trying to make life and work easier for others. As leaders in the corporate housing industry, our passion comes from finding the perfect housing for you and your needs. With presence in all 50 states and more than 60 countries worldwide, National is the trusted furnished housing go-to resource for everyone ranging from business travelers, assignees to government travelers. Our focus is ensuring you are completely at home anywhere in the world.

