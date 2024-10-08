National Corporate Housing Honored as a Silver Stevie® Award Winner in 2024 American Business Awards® and a Highest Average Score in the 2024 Trippel Annual Relocation Managers Survey

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robyn Tierney, National Corporate Housing's Director of Customer Experience, was named the winner of the Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Executive of the Year category in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.

2024 Annual Leadership Conference

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

Robyn Tierney, Director of Customer Experience, is changing the way National approaches customers. By driving numerous initiatives simultaneously, she is upgrading the customer experience by utilizing digital resources to reduce paper in the accommodations, promoting good health with neighborhood walking routes, and partnering with local business owners to provide a welcoming 'local feel' for the traveler. She follows the principles of Design Thinking and through her efforts, National has seen a customer satisfaction score improvement in the last year.

National's Founder and CEO, Tom Atchison, said, "Robyn wholly embodies our company vision: We are in the business of passionately creating Exceptional Experiences. We do this by consistently delivering Surprisingly Superior Service worldwide. We are so proud of her accomplishment."

More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Judges commended Robyn's accomplishments, saying, "The nomination clearly shows Robyn's care for the Customer Experience and Customer Service. Her certification with IDEO and in the area of UX/CX demonstrated her continued interest and pursuit of advancing National Corporate Housing's customer service. This is very impressive."

"While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work."

Additionally, National is pleased to announce that we have honored in the 2024 Annual Relocation Managers' Survey, produced by Trippel Survey & Research LLC. Our standout achievements include:

Highest Average Score: 9.4 (Industry Avg: 8.85)

Highest Number of Perfect 10s: 8 (Industry Avg: 5)

Net Satisfaction: 87% (Industry Avg: 67%)

The Annual Relocation Managers' Survey, conducted by Alan Trippel, is a highly respected and influential benchmark in the relocation industry. This comprehensive survey provides critical insights into the trends, performance, and service quality of relocation management companies and their partners. By gathering feedback directly from relocation managers, the survey highlights key areas of excellence and opportunities for improvement, helping organizations refine their offerings and stay competitive in an evolving market. The results serve as an invaluable resource for decision-makers looking to align their relocation programs with industry best practices and enhance overall employee satisfaction.

For 25 years, National Corporate Housing has been deeply committed to delivering exceptional customer service and ensuring a seamless experience for every client and guest. By fostering a culture of responsiveness and care, we aim to build lasting relationships with our guests, clients, and vendors, ensuring they feel supported and valued at every step.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Heidi Hume, Vice President, Marketing

703-727-9124 | [email protected]

About National Corporate Housing: At National, we've been called a lot of things. Miracle workers. Magicians. But we just see ourselves as ordinary people, trying to make life and work easier for others. As leaders in the corporate housing industry, our passion comes from finding the perfect housing for you and your needs. With presence in all 50 states and more than 60 countries worldwide, National is the trusted furnished housing go-to resource for everyone ranging from business travelers, assignees to government travelers. Our focus is ensuring you are completely at home anywhere in the world.

About the Stevie Awards: Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About the Trippel Survey: The Trippel Survey, run by industry expert Alan Trippel, is a cornerstone of research and benchmarking in the relocation and workforce mobility industry. Known for its comprehensive and objective analysis, the survey gathers feedback from corporate relocation managers and service providers, offering detailed insights into service performance, industry trends, and best practices. For over two decades, the Trippel Survey has been a trusted resource for relocation management companies and corporate clients, helping them make informed decisions, improve service delivery, and enhance the overall relocation experience for employees. Alan Trippel's work has set the standard for transparency and accountability in the field.

SOURCE NATIONAL CORPORATE HOUSING