National CPR & AED Awareness Week: It Starts With You

Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation Encourages Public to Take the "It Starts With Me" Pledge

DELMAR, N.Y., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- June 1–7 is National CPR & AED Awareness Week, and the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation (SCAF) is encouraging individuals across the country to take simple steps that could help save a life.

Through its It Starts With You campaign, SCAF is raising awareness about sudden cardiac arrest and the importance of learning CPR and how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED).

I Took the Pledge

Each year, hundreds of thousands of people experience sudden cardiac arrest. Survival depends on immediate action—including calling 911, starting CPR, and using an AED. Yet many people do not feel prepared to respond in an emergency.

To help change that, SCAF is inviting the public to take the "It Starts With Me" Pledge, a commitment to learn CPR, understand how to use an AED, and share lifesaving knowledge with others.

"Every person who learns CPR and AED skills has the potential to make a lifesaving difference," said Gina Peattie, MPA, Executive Director of the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation. "National CPR & AED Awareness Week is an opportunity for all of us to take action and help create a future where more people are ready to respond when every second counts."

Participants who take the pledge receive resources to support their learning journey, including information about CPR training, AED education, and emergency preparedness.

Community Engagement in Action

SCAF opened the week with strong engagement in its webinar, HEARTS in Motion: Bringing AEDs to Your Community, which explored strategies for expanding access to AEDs and strengthening community readiness. A recording of the session is now available for those who were unable to attend live.

SCAF will continue the week with additional educational programming, including its upcoming webinar:

HEART of the Matter: Real Stories of Life-Saving Action

June 4 at 1:00 PM EST — featuring powerful stories from rescuers

New Resource: AED Access & Readiness Guide

As part of this year's campaign, SCAF has released a new AED Access and Readiness resource designed to help individuals and organizations improve emergency preparedness. The guide provides practical considerations for AED placement, accessibility, maintenance, training, and emergency planning to support efficient response during sudden cardiac arrest.

AED Giveaway

In partnership with ZOLL, SCAF is hosting an AED giveaway to help improve emergency preparedness in communities nationwide.

Take the "It Starts With Me" Pledge

The most important step individuals can take this week is to commit to action by taking the It Starts With Me Pledge.

By pledging, participants commit to learning CPR, understanding how to use an AED, and sharing that knowledge with others. After signing, SCAF provides follow-up resources to support continued learning and next steps.

About the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation

The Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation (SCAF) is a national nonprofit organization seeking to eliminate preventable death and disability from sudden cardiac arrest and support people affected by SCA. SCAF's mission is to raise public awareness of sudden cardiac arrest and promote initiatives that help save lives through education, research, and community. Learn more at www.sca-aware.org.

To support our work, please visit www.sca-aware.org/donate.

CONTACT:

Gina Peattie, MPA

Executive Director

Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation

[email protected]

518.291.9181

SOURCE Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation