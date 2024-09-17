NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR OFFICIALLY MOVES NATIONAL TACO DAY TO TUESDAY THANKS TO TACO BELL

The latest milestone in Taco Bell's ongoing Taco Tuesday journey moves this year's National Taco Day from 10/4 to 10/1 and ensures the celebration will always fall on the first Tuesday of October

Seeing fans' callouts on National Taco Day not landing on Taco Tuesday, Taco Bell secures official approval from National Day Calendar to move the nationally recognized holiday to the first Tuesday of October, permanently.

The change will begin this year, officially moving National Taco Day from Friday, October 4 to Tuesday, October 1 .

to . The move was set into motion after Taco Bell freed 'Taco Tuesday' making all, including National Day Calendar, free to use the phrase.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark your calendars because National Taco Day is getting a new date thanks to the efforts of Taco Bell and support from National Day Calendar. As it stood, National Taco Day was annually celebrated on October 4, making the odds of a combined National Taco Day and Taco Tuesday an epically joyous rarity. To right this wrong, Taco Bell has worked tirelessly with the powers that be, in this case National Day Calendar, to move the National Taco Day recognition to fall solely on Tuesdays henceforth. The change will officially take place in 2024, moving National Taco Day from Friday, October 4 to Tuesday, October 1.

The Official Day Calendar

Since 2013, National Day Calendar has been the original and authoritative entity curating, registering and celebrating national days, weeks, months and international days. Changes in the calendar, while not impossible, are a rarity.

"For years, we've celebrated National Taco Day on October 4th, but it's always felt like there was a bigger opportunity to align it with something even more special—Taco Tuesday," said Marlo Anderson, founder of National Day Calendar. "Thanks to Taco Bell's efforts, we're excited to officially move National Taco Day to the first Tuesday in October, creating the Taco Tuesday of all Taco Tuesdays. National Day Calendar has always thrived on the grassroots support of people who love celebrating these moments, and this change is a perfect example of that. It's more than just moving a date—it's about bringing taco lovers together in a bigger way, and we couldn't be more excited!"

The History of National Taco Day

National Taco Day began much earlier than the modernized and marketed celebration we know today. According to Gustavo Arellano, author of the 2012 book "Tacos USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America", its origin can be dated back to the 1960's in San Antonio, Texas from Roberto L. Gomez, Esq. While the celebration eventually grew from a day to a week, to eventually a month, National Taco Day was locally celebrated on May 3, celebrating the week leading up to Cinco de Mayo. While it was honored in some local areas, it sadly faded away and it wasn't until 2009 when several businesses rallied behind a new day to mark the occasion, October 4. With the rise of internet culture, the popularity caught on and by 2013, National Taco Day cemented itself on the National Day Calendar to be celebrated on October 4.

Enter Taco Bell...

Why the Move? Why Now?

Since the turn of the century, only four times has National Taco Day landed on a Tuesday. Year over year, social conversations continue to rise around the discrepancy. Both Taco Bell and National Day Calendar have taken notice and decided to take action. Prior to Taco Bell's efforts to free Taco Tuesday, a move like this would have had potential legal repercussions.

Taco Bell's Taco Tuesday History

This isn't Taco Bell's first foray in taking bold actions in the name of Taco Tuesday lovers. The brand has a storied history dating back to early last year, when it filed legal petitions on May 16, 2023 to cancel the trademark registrations, liberating them for all to use. After six months of fighting the good fight, the phrase was officially liberated on October 24, 2023 in all 50 states.

"When we liberated Taco Tuesday last year, we did it for all who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos; but we couldn't just stop there," said Taco Bell's Chief Marketing Officer, Taylor Montgomery. "With National Taco Day coming up, it felt unnatural for it to not fall on a Tuesday, and as some of the biggest advocates of Taco Tuesday out there, we knew we had to help shift the holiday permanently to give taco makers and lovers the opportunity to celebrate bigger and better every year."

Celebrate National Taco Day like Never Before

To celebrate the momentous move of National Taco Day to its rightful home – Taco Tuesday – Taco Bell is planning a frenzy of Tuesday Drop celebrations kicking off on October 1 and continuing all month long. Fans are encouraged to mark the new date on their calendars, sign up for Taco Bell Rewards* and follow along on social channels to stay up to date on more celebration details being announced closer to the holiday.

*Taco Bell Rewards program is available at participating US locations and subject to terms and conditions: ta.co/terms.

