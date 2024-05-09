National DCP Hires Harry Sinclair to Serve as Chief Procurement Officer

ATLANTA, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National DCP (NDCP), the $3 billion supply chain management company serving Dunkin' franchisees, has hired Harry Sinclair to serve as Chief Procurement Officer (CPO). Sinclair reports directly to Chief Executive Officer Stephen Down.

"Harry brings nearly 30 years of experience in procurement, supply chain, commodities, and category/supplier management to our industry-leading Sourcing and Restaurant Solutions teams," said Stephen Down, CEO. "He will continue to build on the great work accomplished by our team to deliver significant value for our members."

Harry Sinclair, Chief Procurement Officer at National DCP

As the Chief Procurement Officer, Sinclair has overall responsibility for nearly $3 Billion in spend supporting NDCP, delivering continuous cost and service level improvements for the Dunkin' system through executing best-in-class strategic sourcing strategy, infrastructure, and team development. His role is critical in representing sourcing and restaurant solutions in broader strategic initiatives throughout the company.

Sinclair has worked across multiple food business models in a commodity company, and both branded and private label food companies. Most recently, he served as the Vice President/Chief Procurement Officer, Sourcing & Co-Manufacturing at E&J Gallo Winery, the largest winery in the U.S. based on sales volume. In that role, he managed a multi-billion dollar spend with a staff of about 50 people and was responsible for multiple co-manufacturing plants in the U.S., Europe, and UK.

His previous roles have included serving as the Senior Vice President/Chief Procurement Officer at Flagstone Foods and the Vice President of Procurement for Treehouse Foods. During a five-year stint with the Kraft-Heinz Company, Sinclair held multiple senior leadership roles in procurement, including Head, Procurement Beverages & Snack Nuts. He worked at global food and agri-business giant Olam International for seven years as the Senior Director, Olam Americas Inc., handling sourcing, business development and global supply chain management. Sinclair started his career as an entrepreneur, launching a commodity trading firm focused on the nut market called Ahcom International.

Sinclair earned an Executive M.B.A. from Georgia State University, and a B.A., History of Art and English, from the University of Nottingham, UK.

About National DCP, LLC (NDCP)

National DCP, LLC (NDCP) is the $3 billion global supply chain management company serving Dunkin' franchisees. The organization supports over 10,000 quick service restaurants in the U.S. and distributes products to more than 40 countries. NDCP's expertise includes strategic sourcing of food and non-food items, equipment services, distribution, business services, supply chain and full visibility, traceability, continuity, and sustainability of supply. Each year, its extensive distribution network makes 700,000+ deliveries of over 86+ million cases, driving more than 30 million miles. Innovative practices with strategic sourcing, inventory, warehousing, transportation, and program management have allowed NDCP to generate more than $2 billion in cumulative savings for Dunkin' franchisees. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, the award-winning company has nearly 2,000 employees nationwide at its nine distribution centers and 30+ logistics hubs. For more information, visit www.nationaldcp.com.

