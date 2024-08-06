National Dental Healthcare REIT Broadens Reach with Acquisition of 13 Properties Across Eight States

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Dental Healthcare REIT (NDH REIT), a leader in the dental healthcare real estate sector and a distinguished member of the Thurston Group portfolio, is excited to announce the completion of its latest real estate acquisition. This strategic acquisition strengthens NDH REIT's position as a leader in the industry and demonstrates its ongoing commitment to expanding its diverse portfolio.

The acquisition, finalized on June 28, 2024, includes 13 properties located across New York, Oklahoma, Florida, Texas, Indiana, Ohio, Georgia, and Virginia. This expansion increases NDH REIT's total portfolio to 187 properties, with a combined acquisition value of $234 million.

Patrick J. Haynes III, Chairman and CEO of Thurston Group, shared his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We are proud to finalize the acquisition of these 13 properties, marking a substantial enhancement of our real estate portfolio. This acquisition not only expands our geographical footprint but also emphasizes our unwavering dedication to providing top-tier healthcare real estate solutions."

Dr. Brian Stone, DDS, MD, a valued partner from Southern Surgical Arts and current President of the Southwest Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Partnering with NDH REIT has been a transformative experience for our portfolio. Our goal is to diversify our holdings while maintaining our steady revenue stream and alleviating the burden of property ownership. By teaming up with NDH REIT, we can enjoy the benefits of diversification while putting our equity to work in an institutional quality portfolio."

This acquisition demonstrates NDH REIT's ongoing success and momentum in the healthcare real estate sector. As the company continues to expand its portfolio and forge strategic partnerships, it remains committed to delivering industry-leading real estate solutions in the dental market.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Dallas Margeson

Acquisitions Director

[email protected]

229-347-4507

About National Dental Healthcare REIT (NDH REIT):

National Dental Healthcare REIT (NDH REIT) is a leading player in the healthcare real estate sector, specializing in the acquisition and management of prime dental properties across the United States. With a current ownership of 187 dental properties, NDH REIT is dedicated to providing optimal solutions for dental real estate owners, driving innovation and growth within the industry. For additional information on NDH REIT, please visit NDH REIT's website at https://nationaldentalreit.com.

About Thurston Group:

Thurston Group is a Chicago-based private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including some of the largest dental service support organizations such as Smile Doctors, U.S. Endodontics Partners, U.S. Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, and Gen4 Dental Partners, among others. Over its 38-year history, Thurston Group has returned over $4B of invested capital. For additional information about Thurston Group, please visit Thurston Group's website at www.thurstongroup.com.

SOURCE National Dental Healthcare REIT