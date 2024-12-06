National Development Announces Four New Principals

Barrar, Clancy, McAneny, and Sullivan to Drive Strategic Growth and Leadership across the Firm

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, National Development is pleased to announce the promotion of Haley Barrar, Bryan Clancy, Pat McAneny, and Kevin Sullivan to the role of Principal within the firm. Each of these individuals has demonstrated exceptional leadership, expertise, and dedication to National Development.

"National Development is proud to announce the promotion of four outstanding firm leaders to the role of Principal," said Brian Kavoogian, Managing Partner of National Development. "These promotions complement National Development's positioning for future growth."

Haley Barrar has been with National Development since 2012 and currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Fund Management. In this capacity, she oversees the accounting, reporting, and tax functions for the firm's investment funds, including cash planning, financial statements, investor capital notices, and REIT compliance. Additionally, Haley is responsible for corporate accounting and will take on an increased role overseeing all the accounting functions of the firm.

Bryan Clancy has been a key member of National Development since 1994 and currently serves as Senior Vice President of Capital Markets. Bryan oversees the firm's lending relationships and is responsible for managing extensive debt financing activities, drawing on his depth of experience in finance, development, and institutional asset-level project management.

Pat McAneny joined National Development in 2019 and currently serves as Senior Vice President of Investments. He has played a vital role in the origination, underwriting, and due diligence of new investments. Pat focuses on the acquisition of value-add existing assets and development opportunities across multiple property types. Pat will continue to lead new investment activity and assume a larger role in existing asset strategy and investor relations.

Kevin Sullivan has been at National Development since 2013 and currently serves as the firm's Associate General Counsel. He will take on the role of General Counsel in January 2025. Kevin has more than a decade of experience in private practice and represents the firm across a wide range of legal matters, including acquisitions, joint ventures, zoning, land use, permitting, finance, leasing, and development.

About National Development

National Development is a vertically integrated real estate investment, development, asset and property management firm. Its mission is to create value for its investors and enhance the neighborhoods in which it builds. For over 40 years, Newton, MA-based National Development has been one of the most active real estate investment and development firms in New England. The firm has developed and/or acquired over 35 million SF across a broad range of product types and invests on behalf of its series of fully discretionary funds. For more information, visit natdev.com.

