National Dialysis Accreditation Commission Announces Accreditation Migration for Care Dialysis Center

GLEN ELLYN, Ill., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Dialysis Accreditation Commission (NDAC) is pleased to announce the successful accreditation of Care Dialysis Center (CDC) in Glendale, California. Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, NDAC becomes the exclusive accreditation partner of CDC. Visit NDAC at www.ndacommission.com and CDC at https://caredialysiscenter.com/.

"We are very pleased to accredit Care Dialysis Center's beautiful 11-station clinic in Glendale, California," stated Curt Anliker, CEO. "We are proud to earn the business of CDC as they chose to switch accreditation organizations and migrate to our industry-leading service. NDAC is entering 2025 with strong tailwind of growth, and we look forward to continuing to expand in all markets nationally."

CDC Chief Executive Officer Andrey Tarasov commented, "Our dialysis clinic has been Medicare certified and accredited since 2022. This year, we committed to improve our quality, survey timeliness, and operational processes by switching our accreditation to NDAC." Tarasov continued, "NDAC's survey support has been outstanding, and we are looking forward to collaborating to achieve improved service quality. Now more than ever, payors are realizing that accreditation matters, which is one reason we decided to partner with NDAC."

About NDAC

NDAC was the first Accreditation Organization (AO) approved for deeming status for End Stage Renal Disease by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in January 2019. NDAC is the most widely used dialysis AO in the United States by large dialysis organizations, regional providers, and independent dialysis providers alike. Based in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, NDAC offers accreditation services in all 50 United States and U.S. territories. For more information, contact NDAC at [email protected].

About CDC

Since 2022, CDC has provided dialysis in Glendale, California. CDC operates an eleven-chair clinic and is open 6 days a week to serve dialysis patients in the Glendale and surrounding area. For more information, contact CDC at 818-453-6111 or at [email protected].

SOURCE National Dialysis Accreditation Commission