National Dialysis Accreditation Commission Announces Exclusive Accreditation Deal with Central Florida Kidney Centers, Inc.

GLEN ELLYN, Ill., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National Dialysis Accreditation Commission (NDAC) is pleased to announce an enterprise-wide accreditation agreement with Central Florida Kidney Centers (CFKC). In the coming months, NDAC will conduct accreditation surveys with Medicare deeming status certification at all CFKC clinics. Visit NDAC at www.ndacommission.com and CFKC at https://cfkc.org/.

Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, NDAC will become the exclusive provider of dialysis accreditation for all seven ESRD clinics operated by CFKC in Florida.

"We are extremely pleased to be chosen by CFKC as their exclusive accreditation partner," said Curt Anliker, CEO. "Central Florida Kidney Centers is entering an exciting new chapter in the long history of their organization, and we are proud to be a strategic collaborating partner to impact clinical outcomes in Florida. This expansion will increase our footprint in Florida, and we are excited to expand in this most business-friendly environment. We will continue to invest in Florida which is now our 3rd largest market."

Amy Kozsuch, CEO of CFKC, stated, "We are excited to partner with NDAC and adopt dialysis accreditation throughout our organization. NDAC brings unparalleled compliance oversight and a thought leadership that will significantly impact and improve our care delivery system. Our executive team and board plan to strategically leverage NDAC's capabilities as we continue to deliver extraordinary kidney care and empower our patients. NDAC will allow our organization to open new clinics in the fastest manner possible thus improving access to care for dialysis patients in central Florida."

About NDAC

NDAC was the first Accreditation Organization (AO) approved for deeming status for End Stage Renal Disease by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in January 2019. NDAC is the most widely used dialysis AO in the United States by large dialysis organizations, regional providers, and independent dialysis providers alike. Based in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, NDAC offers accreditation services in all 50 United States and U.S. territories. For more information, contact NDAC at [email protected].

About CFKC

Since 1972, CFKC has been at the forefront of patient-centric care, providing comprehensive modality choices of kidney care for both adults and children. CFKC operates seven dialysis clinics in Orange, Osceola and Brevard Counties and is one of only a handful of non-profit organizations providing dialysis in the U.S. For more information, contact CFKC at 407-843-6110 or at [email protected].

